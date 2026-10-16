GMR Aero Technic, Canada's Logic Air sign MoU for aircraft modification, engineering

GMR Aero Technic and Canada-based Corporation Logic Air Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand aircraft modification, engineering and certification capabilities, with a focus on opportunities in India, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific aviation markets.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 16:23 IST
GMR Aero Technic, Canada's Logic Air sign MoU for aircraft modification, engineering
GMR Aero Technic logo (Photo/@ GMR Aero Technic). Image Credit: ANI

GMR Aero Technic and Canada-based Corporation Logic Air Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand aircraft modification, engineering and certification capabilities, with a focus on opportunities in India, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific aviation markets. The partnership aims to provide integrated aircraft modification solutions that can be undertaken alongside scheduled maintenance, aircraft redelivery programmes and transition checks, helping airlines, aircraft lessors and cargo operators address fleet modernisation and operational requirements.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore the validation, adaptation and implementation of eligible Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and modification data for Indian and international aircraft operators. The collaboration will also focus on developing local capabilities in installation, training, maintenance support and aircraft sustainment in India, with commercial arrangements to be finalised for individual projects.

Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager at GMR Aero Technic, said the partnership would combine the companies' complementary engineering and maintenance capabilities to provide integrated solutions. “By combining Logic Air’s aircraft modification, engineering and certification expertise with GMR Aero Technic’s MRO infrastructure and execution capabilities, we aim to offer integrated solutions that can be delivered efficiently alongside maintenance and transition programs,” Gopinath said.

The initial areas of collaboration include navigation and operational upgrades for Boeing 737NG aircraft, engine indication modernisation for ATR and Dash 8 aircraft, cabin electrical and structural modifications, freighter conversions and aircraft transition support. The companies will also explore additional modifications for Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, component obsolescence solutions, on-wing support, training and international market development.

Prashanth Rajanna, Executive Director of Strategy and Global Business Development at Logic Air Inc., said the partnership marked an important step in the company's international expansion. “By combining Corporation Logic Air Inc.’s extensive portfolio of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), avionics modernization, aircraft modification and certification expertise with GMR Aero Technic’s established MRO capabilities and global customer reach, we aim to deliver cost-effective, turnkey solutions that extend aircraft operational life, address obsolescence challenges and enhance fleet performance,” Rajanna said.

The agreement brings together Logic Air's expertise in aircraft integration, certification planning, installation design and continued-airworthiness support with GMR Aero Technic's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) infrastructure, regulatory approvals and customer network. The partnership is expected to expand GMR Aero Technic's integrated engineering and modification offerings while creating opportunities for both companies to strengthen their presence in the global aviation aftermarket. (ANI)

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