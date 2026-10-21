World Bank’s first digital strategy targets cheaper access, jobs and practical AI tools

The World Bank Group has launched its first digital strategy to help developing countries make internet access more affordable, improve public services and create jobs, bringing its public and private sector capabilities together around countries' needs. The strategy connects four priorities: reliable connectivity, cheaper devices and data, stronger digital services and skills, and the foundations needed to use artificial intelligence.

Internet use reached just 23 per cent in low-income countries, compared with 94 per cent in high-income countries, revealing a divide that extends beyond the availability of networks. Many people already live within coverage areas but cannot afford smartphones or data. Others lack digital skills or access to services that meet their needs, leaving them disconnected from opportunities even when a signal is available.

The World Bank Group plans to help countries address gaps throughout their networks, from international cables and national connections to the infrastructure serving homes, businesses, schools and clinics. Shared infrastructure, greater competition, public financing and guarantees form part of its approach to attracting private investment into underserved markets. In places without reliable electricity or connectivity, the strategy supports planning both together.

Affordability will receive separate attention through efforts to reduce the cost of entry-level smartphones and broadband services. Partnerships with manufacturers, mobile operators, financial institutions and refurbishment businesses could help bring prices down and expand responsible payment options that let customers spread costs over time.

Connecting digital services and skills to the jobs challenge

The strategy arrives as developing countries face constrained resources and growing pressure to provide employment. Over the next 10 to 15 years, around 1.2 billion young people will reach working age in these countries, but their economies are projected to create about 420 million jobs.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said digital technology can help countries create employment and stretch limited resources, provided that reliable connections, affordable devices, useful services and digital skills develop together.

Technology can support activity across the institution's five priority sectors: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health care, tourism and value-added manufacturing. For businesses, that could mean reaching more customers, improving productivity and accessing finance; for governments, it could reduce the cost of delivering public services.

The strategy includes support for dependable digital identification, payment systems and secure information-sharing, making public and private services easier to access. Digital literacy and training linked to employment will help people and small businesses use those systems safely and productively. Privacy, cybersecurity and protection against fraud run across all four priorities.

Making practical AI tools accessible to more countries

The World Bank Group's approach to artificial intelligence centres on building the conditions countries need to use it: connectivity, access to computing resources, usable local data and relevant skills.

Banga described the opportunity as "small AI," meaning tools adapted to particular tasks and local conditions. Examples include helping farmers identify crop diseases, supporting health workers and enabling businesses to manage inventory.

Alongside the strategy, the institution announced the AI Infrastructure and Readiness Initiative to help governments in emerging markets access affordable computing capacity and put these applications to work.

The initiative will offer shared, pay-as-you-go GPU infrastructure, the specialised computing power used to develop and run AI applications, as a practical alternative to standalone national data centres. Its initial focus will be Africa and Latin America, with Cassava Technologies and NVIDIA among its knowledge partners.

The wider strategy combines financing, policy advice, private investment and guarantees around country priorities. It also provides a basis for cooperation with governments, technology companies, development partners and philanthropy, with success tied to whether greater digital access produces higher productivity, better services and more opportunities to earn a living.