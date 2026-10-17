Eight Nations Back Mineral Deals to Turn Resource Wealth Into Jobs and Local Growth

Eight governments have announced country partnerships and compacts with the World Bank Group to turn their metals and minerals resources into those everyday benefits. Argentina, Bolivia, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Mauritania and Zambia have outlined priorities, commitments and measurable targets covering mining reforms, investment and community development. Their plans address practical barriers, from outdated licensing and incomplete geological information to electricity shortages, transport gaps and the need for stronger environmental and social oversight.

A $19 Billion Push With Jobs at Its Heart

The World Bank Group plans to increase its metals and minerals support fivefold to $19 billion between fiscal years 2026 and 2030, combining its financing with private capital mobilization. The World Bank will provide policy advice and public financing, IFC will invest and attract private capital, and MIGA will offer guarantees to help manage investment risks. That support will help countries improve infrastructure, train workers, develop local suppliers and attract responsible investors.

For Tsutomu Yamamoto, MIGA's managing director, the real test is whether mineral development creates jobs, strengthens local economies and expands opportunity with protections for people and the environment. Measurable outcomes give governments and communities a way to judge whether national ambitions are translating into improvements on the ground.

Japan has also reaffirmed its support. Atsushi Mimura, vice minister of finance for international affairs, said the country continues exploring ways to advance responsible mineral development through its World Bank Group partnership under the Resilient and Inclusive Supply Chain Enhancement Partnership, known as RISE.

Investment Plans Stretch From Lithium to Processing Hubs

Argentina's partnership focuses on stronger policies and institutions, coordination among provinces and strategic infrastructure. It will draw on IBRD, IFC and MIGA instruments to attract responsible private investment in copper and lithium, improve environmental, social and governance standards, and build local supply chains. Economy Minister Luis Caputo described the partnership as a vote of confidence in the government's structural reforms and its efforts to secure long-term investment.

Bolivia's compact connects mining reform with economic recovery and diversification. Its priorities include a competitive investment environment, better transport logistics, critical-mineral value chains, workforce development, industrial safety and socio-environmental standards. Economy Minister Christian Andrés Morales Burgos pointed to a new Investment Bill and a Mining Law under development within President Rodrigo Paz Pereira's economic agenda. Bolivia wants its traditional minerals and lithium resources to generate exports, foreign exchange, value addition and better livelihoods, supported by new technology and international expertise.

Egypt has set two clear benchmarks: a 6% minerals contribution to GDP by 2030 and $9.8 billion in metals and minerals-related exports by 2040. Legal and fiscal reforms, improved geological data, digital systems and processing hubs form the backbone of the plan. The World Bank Group and EBRD will support governance, institutional capacity and investment readiness. Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi linked the changes to building a competitive, sustainable industry with stronger private-sector participation.

India's partnership seeks to mobilize US$5 billion through 2031 for secure, diversified and responsible critical-mineral value chains. Expanded exploration, integrated processing parks, rare-earth corridors, advanced manufacturing, recycling and skills development will strengthen domestic capabilities and create quality jobs. India will lead the effort with coordinated World Bank Group support. World Bank Group Executive Director Dr. Neelkanth Mishra highlighted its importance for domestic demand and resilient global manufacturing supply chains.

Stronger Local Economies Will Be the Measure

Kazakhstan's compact seeks to mobilize up to $20 billion by 2031 through legal reforms, stronger environmental and social standards, digital geological data, processing investment and skills development. Industry and Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev emphasized higher-value production, competitiveness and economic diversification.

Malawi's priorities include stronger governance, energy and transport infrastructure, workforce and supplier development, and greater transparency in licensing and mineral revenues. Its compact sets measurable targets for private investment, jobs and local value chains, reflecting the government's commitment to turn mineral resources into broader prosperity and improved livelihoods.

Mauritania's compact brings mineral resources and renewable energy potential into a shared framework for low-emission mineral value creation, jobs and local economic development.

Zambia is targeting annual copper production of three million metric tonnes by 2031 under its Grow Zambia Agenda. Its compact connects governance reforms, geological data, licensing, energy, transport, skills and local business linkages with financing and investment. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane wants supporting industries to add value domestically, creating quality jobs and lasting economic opportunities.