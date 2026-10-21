EIB’s Nehammer visits Ukraine to advance border upgrades, business loans and recovery

European Investment Bank Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer is visiting Ukraine from 20 to 22 October to advance financing for reconstruction, infrastructure and businesses, with meetings and visits intended to connect investment decisions with the country's immediate needs.

The three-day programme comes amid intensified Russian attacks and includes planned agreements on border crossings, cooperation with Ukrainian banks and the delivery of public transport and education projects. It underscores the EU bank's continuing presence in Ukraine, where its financing since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 has exceeded €4.5 billion.

Border improvements to strengthen links with Europe

Nehammer plans to meet Ukrainian government representatives, including Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, and EU ambassadors to discuss priority investments and cooperation supporting Ukraine's European integration.

The EIB Group expects to sign new agreements to upgrade border-crossing infrastructure linking Ukraine with the European Union and Moldova. The improvements are intended to make the movement of people and goods easier, supporting connections that matter to travellers and businesses.

The discussions will help identify where further investment can support recovery and infrastructure development as Ukraine continues to face pressure on its economy and essential services.

Financing to help businesses keep operating

Through its European Investment Fund (EIF) arm, the EIB Group plans to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine's banking sector, including ProCredit Bank, to improve businesses' access to finance.

The support is intended to help Ukrainian companies maintain operations and preserve jobs, making business financing part of the wider recovery effort. Access to funding remains central to the programme's focus on sustaining economic activity and helping companies continue serving their customers and communities.

Visits to EIB Group-supported businesses will bring the delegation into contact with companies receiving assistance. The agenda includes critical energy facilities, highlighting the connection between energy security, functioning businesses and the essential services people depend on.

Buses and a restored school bring investment into daily life

The visit will feature the official delivery of new buses to Kyiv and the reopening of a renovated school in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy. The school was damaged at the beginning of the war, and its restoration is one example of financing reaching public facilities used by local communities.

These projects show how recovery investment extends into everyday journeys and education, alongside larger infrastructure and energy needs. The programme will highlight the role of EU-backed funding in maintaining services, supporting economic activity and improving daily life.

Since 2022, the EIB Group has provided more than €4.5 billion in financing to address urgent needs, sustain essential services and advance Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. An expanded local team is supporting that work on the ground, strengthening the bank's capacity to deliver investments across the country.