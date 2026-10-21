Gen Z drives nearly 40% rise in festive travel searches, Varanasi emerges as key choice: Report

Varanasi is emerging as a key choice among young Indian travellers for the upcoming festive season, with Gen Z showing growing interest in spiritual and cultural destinations alongside coastal getaways and city experiences, according to Airbnb data. As per the data, domestic searches by Indian travellers on Airbnb for the festive travel season grew nearly 40 per cent year-on-year. Searches by Gen Z travellers also increased by almost 40 per cent, highlighting the role of younger travellers in driving interest in domestic holiday destinations.

The data also highlighted that Varanasi stood out among the destinations attracting Gen Z travellers, alongside North Goa, South Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru. While Varanasi is known for its spiritual heritage, Kolkata offers festive celebrations, Goa attracts visitors with its beaches, and Bengaluru provides urban experiences. The mix of destinations reflects the varied interests of young travellers, who are exploring different parts of the country for cultural experiences, coastal holidays and city breaks.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, said Indian travellers were increasingly exploring destinations within the country during the festive season. "What's particularly exciting about festive travel this year is how Indian travellers are exploring more of their own country. Gen Z is leading the way, showing growing interest in destinations that bring together culture, spirituality, coastlines and vibrant city experiences. At Airbnb, we're seeing how travellers are increasingly looking for stays that allow them to experience destinations in their own way, connect with local communities and make the most of their time together," Bajaj said.

Families are also contributing to the growth in festive travel searches. Airbnb data showed that searches by families increased by over 40 per cent year-on-year. Among family travellers, Srinagar, Kangra and Amritsar recorded particularly strong growth in searches. Guwahati, Nashik and East Khasi Hills are also attracting interest, reflecting demand for destinations offering a mix of nature, culture and local experiences.

The trend is also extending beyond major cities. Searches by Indian travellers for rural and non-urban destinations grew over 30 per cent year-on-year. Kurung Kumey in Arunachal Pradesh is among the places seeing growing interest, while established mountain destinations such as Shimla and Manali continue to attract travellers.

The data points to a broad mix of destinations drawing interest this festive season, from spiritual and cultural centres to beaches, mountain retreats and lesser-explored regions. (ANI)