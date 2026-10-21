Ecuador secures $31.9 million IDB package to bring free legal help to more communities

People who depend on free legal defence in Ecuador are set to benefit from a $31.9 million financing package approved by the Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors. The funding will help modernise the country's Public Defender's Office and bring legal assistance closer to communities that face difficulties accessing services.

The package combines a $28.7 million loan with $3.2 million in non-reimbursable funding. Approximately 2.3 million people are expected to benefit, including women experiencing violence, Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, people with disabilities, migrants and refugees.

Bringing legal assistance closer to underserved communities

The project will expand the availability of public legal defence across Ecuador, with particular attention to underserved communities and territories experiencing high levels of vulnerability. Stronger outreach will help the Public Defender's Office connect with people who need assistance and face barriers to obtaining it.

Expanded itinerant services will allow the institution to take legal assistance into more communities, supported by improvements to in-person services for those visiting its offices. Together, these changes are intended to make free legal support easier to reach and more responsive to the circumstances of the people using it. Ignez M. Tristao, the IDB Group's Country Representative in Ecuador, said strengthening the institution would improve service delivery and bring quality assistance closer to those who need it most.

More digital options and shorter waits

New technologies and expanded digital services form a central part of the programme, giving users more ways to access legal assistance. The operation is expected to substantially increase the use of digital channels and reduce waiting times.

Improvements to in-person attention will accompany the digital expansion, recognising that people access public services in different ways. The project's focus covers the availability, quality and efficiency of assistance, connecting changes in how services are offered with improvements in how they respond to users' needs. For people relying on free legal defence, the expected benefits include more accessible support, quicker attention and a wider choice of channels through which to seek help.

Strengthening the institution behind the service

The financing will support better institutional management and case administration within the Public Defender's Office, helping it handle its work more efficiently and reach more people. These internal improvements are an essential part of the planned expansion, giving the institution stronger capacity to manage cases as access grows across the country.

The project aligns with the IDB Group's Strategic Agreement with Ecuador for 2026–2030 and supports the country's efforts to strengthen public institutions, improve access to public services and increase inclusion for vulnerable populations.