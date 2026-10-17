Ecuador Secures $31.9 Million to Bring Free Legal Support Closer to Vulnerable People

People who depend on free legal defense in Ecuador are set to benefit from a $31.9 million financing package approved by the Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors. The funding will help modernize the country's Public Defender's Office and expand services in communities where access to legal assistance remains limited.

The project is expected to reach approximately 2.3 million people, including women experiencing violence, Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, people with disabilities, migrants and refugees. Its focus is on making legal support easier to access and improving the quality and speed of services.

Funding Will Strengthen Free Legal Defense

The package consists of a $28.7 million loan and $3.2 million in non-reimbursable funding. It will support improvements across Ecuador's public legal defense system, with particular attention to underserved communities and groups facing greater vulnerability.

For people who rely on free legal assistance, the availability of a service is only part of the picture; being able to reach it and receive timely attention also matters. The project addresses those practical barriers through expanded coverage, stronger outreach and improvements to how the Public Defender's Office delivers assistance.

Ignez M. Tristao, the IDB Group's country representative in Ecuador, said strengthening the office's institutional capacity would help bring quality legal services closer to the people who need them most.

Mobile and Digital Services Will Expand Access

The Public Defender's Office will expand itinerant services that bring assistance into communities, develop digital channels and improve in-person attention. New technologies will support legal assistance that responds more closely to users' needs.

Offering several ways to seek help will give the institution more opportunities to reach people in highly vulnerable areas, where the project is expected to increase access.

Digital services form a major part of the planned changes, with the operation expected to substantially increase their use. Improvements to in-person services and community outreach will also help broaden access across the country.

Better Case Management Targets Shorter Waiting Times

The financing will strengthen institutional management and case administration, helping the Public Defender's Office handle its work more efficiently and serve more people. Expected results include shorter waiting times and better availability and quality of legal defense services.

These internal improvements matter because expanding access also requires an institution capable of responding to the additional people seeking assistance. Stronger management and updated tools will support the wider service network.

The project aligns with the IDB Group's Strategic Agreement with Ecuador for 2026–2030, supporting the country's efforts to build institutional capacity, improve public services and promote greater inclusion for vulnerable populations. For users, the intended result is practical: legal assistance that is closer, more responsive and easier to obtain.