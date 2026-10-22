OpenAI partners with Google Cloud to offer AI models, codex workflows

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has partnered with Google Cloud to make its advanced AI models and Codex agentic workflows available through Google Cloud's Model Garden, according to a statement by the ChatGPT maker. The partnership will allow enterprises to develop and deploy AI-powered workflows using Google Cloud's infrastructure and data governance capabilities.

“OpenAI models are coming to Google Cloud. We're bringing our frontier models and Codex agentic workflows to Google Cloud's Model Garden, so enterprises can use our technology where they already build,” the AI giant said in an X post. Google Cloud customers will be able to purchase OpenAI's AI models through Model Garden via the Google Cloud Marketplace. Customers with existing Google Cloud Platform (GCP) spending commitments will also be able to use those commitments for these purchases.

OpenAI models will also soon be available on Google Antigravity and the Gemini Agent, giving enterprise customers more options to select models based on their specific tasks and requirements. The partnership aims to expand access to OpenAI's models and help businesses integrate them into their existing workflows, the company said.

“By expanding access through Google Cloud, we are giving enterprises greater choice in how they discover and use frontier models, with a path from evaluation to broader adoption,” the company said. Commenting on the development, Greg Brockman, President and co-founder, OpenAI, said, “Google Cloud is a leading platform for developers and businesses building AI agents, writing software, and putting AI to work. This partnership is an important step in making our most capable models and Codex available where customers are already building, giving them even more choice in how they use frontier AI as we grow the agentic ecosystem together.”

Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud, added, “We are focused on giving customers a broad selection of models, including those from OpenAI, so they can choose the right model for any given job, helping to deliver optimal quality and lower costs.” (ANI)