EU-Funded Bus Fleet Upgrade Brings Safer and More Accessible Travel to Kyiv

Kyiv residents are benefiting from a major public transport upgrade following the arrival of 85 new buses financed through support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group. The €18.5 million investment has replaced aging vehicles on 16 routes across the Ukrainian capital, helping thousands of people travel more comfortably and reliably as the country continues to face the challenges created by Russia's war.

Public transport remains a critical service for a city of around three million people, connecting residents with workplaces, schools, hospitals and other essential destinations. The fleet renewal is designed to maintain mobility across Kyiv and improve access to services for groups that often face greater transportation barriers, including older people, parents with young children, veterans and passengers with disabilities.

Modern Features Improve Passenger Experience

The newly introduced buses are 12 metres long and equipped with features designed to improve comfort and safety for passengers. Each vehicle includes heating and air-conditioning systems, passenger information displays, audio stop announcements and onboard video cameras.

The buses have low-floor designs, access ramps and dedicated wheelchair spaces, allowing passengers with reduced mobility to board more easily. These features are expected to benefit war veterans recovering from injuries, people with disabilities, elderly passengers and parents travelling with prams. Each bus can carry up to 107 passengers, including 27 seated travelers.

Supporting Daily Life During Wartime

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Kyiv, EIB Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer said residents continue to rely on public transport to reach jobs, schools and essential services despite the pressures created by the ongoing war. He noted that the new fleet will provide safer and more accessible journeys and reaffirmed the EIB Group's commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Gediminas Navickas, Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, highlighted the growing importance of accessible transportation, particularly for veterans and individuals recovering from war-related injuries. He described the project as a practical example of European Union support responding to the evolving needs of Ukrainian communities.

Part of a Nationwide Transport Modernisation Programme

The Kyiv fleet renewal forms part of the €200 million Ukraine Urban Public Transport Project (UUPTP I), financed by the EIB Group and implemented by Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport.

The programme extends beyond Kyiv and includes investments in public transport systems in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Lviv, Lutsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv. The initiative also receives an additional €3.5 million in technical assistance funded by the European Union.

According to Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk, the broader programme is helping local authorities maintain essential transport services and provide safer, more accessible travel options for residents across ten Ukrainian cities.

New Buses Already Serving Residents

The buses were delivered to Kyiv between September 2025 and June 2026 and are operated by the municipal transport company Kyivpastrans. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the vehicles represent an important addition to the city's transport system and will improve daily travel for thousands of residents. He also expressed appreciation for the continued support provided by the European Union and the EIB Group.

Kyivpastrans Acting Director General Tetiana Tarasko noted that the buses are fully adapted for passengers with reduced mobility and will contribute to higher-quality transport services across the city. She added that the modern vehicles offer more comfortable travel conditions and support Kyiv's efforts to create a barrier-free public transport system.

The project highlights the role of international cooperation in maintaining essential urban services during wartime, ensuring that residents continue to have access to safe, reliable and inclusive transportation across Ukraine's capital.