EU-Backed School Reconstruction Brings New Hope to Ukrainian Village Families

Ukraine's recovery efforts reached another milestone with the reopening of Horodetska Gymnasium, the only school in the village of Horodetske in the Cherkasy region, following an extensive renovation supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group. The project restored a school that suffered severe damage during the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, giving students and teachers a safer and more comfortable environment for learning.

For local families, the reopening represents far more than the completion of a construction project. The school serves as a central gathering place for the community, educating children from the village as well as students displaced by the war and pupils with special educational needs. Its restoration provides renewed stability for residents seeking to rebuild daily life amid the continuing challenges created by the conflict.

Major Repairs Completed After More Than Two Years

The renovation covered both the primary and secondary school buildings and addressed extensive damage caused by explosions over the village during the opening days of the invasion. Roofs were damaged, windows were shattered, and debris was scattered across the school grounds.

Today, the facility features new roofing systems, insulated and refurbished facades, energy-efficient windows and doors, a modern lightning-protection system and upgraded surrounding areas. The improvements are expected to create a safer learning environment and reduce energy consumption during the winter months.

Horodetska Gymnasium serves 84 students and employs 27 staff members. Among the students are children who were forced to leave their homes because of the war, as well as pupils requiring additional educational support.

€185,000 Investment in Local Recovery

The project cost approximately €185,000 and was completed this month after more than two years of work. The EIB Group provided around €154,000 of the total funding, with an additional €31,000 supplied through the local budget of the Palanka Territorial Community.

The financing was delivered through the EIB Group's €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which supports the restoration of essential public infrastructure across the country. The programme is one of three joint recovery initiatives implemented with Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities, with technical assistance provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Part of a Larger Reconstruction Effort

The school project is one of 18 social infrastructure initiatives supported by the EIB Group across the Cherkasy region. Earlier in 2026, EIB-backed investments helped open a regional emergency medical centre and housing for approximately 130 displaced people.

EIB Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer said the school's reopening highlights the importance of providing children with stable places to learn and plan for their future, even during wartime. Officials from the European Union and Ukraine stressed that rebuilding schools remains a critical priority as thousands of educational facilities across the country have suffered damage since the start of the war. They described international cooperation as essential for restoring services and helping communities recover.

Local Community Welcomes the Reopening

Regional and local leaders said the renovated school will have a lasting impact on residents. Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Head Ihor Taburets noted that international support continues to play an important role in rebuilding damaged infrastructure and maintaining access to education and healthcare services.

Palanka Territorial Community Head Ruslan Yaremchuk described the school as the heart of village life, serving not only as an educational institution but also as a place where families gather and community activities take place. The energy-efficiency upgrades are expected to reduce heating costs and improve classroom conditions during colder months.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Auke Lootsma said restoring schools helps rebuild stability and opportunity for children and their families, adding that the Horodetska project demonstrates how cooperation between local authorities, the European Union, the EIB Group and UNDP can deliver practical recovery results that strengthen communities and improve everyday life.