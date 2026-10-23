EIB Pledges €30 Billion to Help Europe Prepare for New Climate Adaptation Plan

The EIB Group announced that it will provide at least €30 billion for climate adaptation projects by 2030, representing a doubling of its adaptation financing compared with the previous five-year period. The initiative combines loans, guarantees and advisory services to support investments that protect people, infrastructure, natural resources and economic activity from the growing impacts of climate change.

Approved by the Boards of Directors of both the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) in Luxembourg, the new Adaptation Plan Phase 2 for 2026-2030 forms a key part of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap and is intended to accelerate climate resilience efforts across the European Union and other parts of the world.

Turning Climate Risks into Investment Opportunities

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño described climate adaptation as a financially sound investment, noting that every euro spent on prevention and preparedness can avoid far greater costs linked to future damage and repairs. A major focus of the plan is making climate adaptation projects easier to identify, develop and finance.

Small and medium-sized businesses are expected to benefit from stronger access to funding, particularly for technologies that help communities cope with rising temperatures, water shortages and extreme weather events. Through the TechEU initiative, the EIB Group plans to support companies developing innovations such as advanced cooling systems, resilient energy technologies and water-saving solutions that can help strengthen climate preparedness across Europe.

Supporting Water Security, Agriculture and Natural Ecosystems

Financing will support water-efficient irrigation systems, water storage and reuse projects, climate-resilient farming practices and infrastructure designed to withstand severe droughts and floods. The initiative also promotes nature-based solutions, including the restoration of wetlands, forests and floodplains that can reduce environmental risks and strengthen ecosystem health.

By backing these investments, the EIB hopes to protect water supplies, support food production and help communities maintain productive and sustainable agricultural systems.

New Digital Tools to Guide Adaptation Investments

The EIB is also expanding support for businesses, public institutions and financial organisations seeking to better understand climate-related risks. Later this year, the bank plans to launch ClimateSET, an open-access digital platform developed in partnership with the Copernicus Climate Change Service. The tool will help users identify climate risks and assess adaptation measures suitable for specific locations and sectors.

ClimateSET will be integrated into an enhanced version of the EIB's Green Checker platform, offering businesses and financial intermediaries practical guidance for identifying investments that address local climate challenges.

Stronger Support Beyond Europe

The new plan extends beyond EU borders, with additional technical assistance and financing support directed toward climate-vulnerable countries, particularly small island developing states and least-developed countries.

Working alongside the European Commission, the EIB Group will help develop investment-ready projects covering water management systems, coastal protection, disaster-risk management, resilient transport networks and early-warning systems.

These efforts form part of broader international cooperation under the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, which promotes sustainable infrastructure and long-term economic partnerships.

€11.8 Billion in Newly Approved Financing

Alongside the adaptation strategy, the EIB and EIF approved €11.8 billion in new financing commitments. Among the approved investments is €5.5 billion dedicated to strengthening Europe's energy autonomy through support for energy infrastructure projects in France, Germany, Hungary and Italy, renewable energy investments in Austria, the Netherlands and Romania, and energy-efficiency initiatives in Spain and Sweden.

The EIB also approved backing for Europe's life-sciences sector to support innovation, business expansion and stronger supply chains. Meanwhile, the EIF endorsed financing programmes focused on competitiveness, digitalisation, innovation, clean energy and eight new investments under the TechEU initiative.

Outside Europe, the EIB Group approved support for climate-resilient water infrastructure in Argentina and projects designed to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in Ghana. During the same week, the EIB's annual civil society seminar examined the role of affordable housing as a critical element of social and economic infrastructure, highlighting the broad scope of the institution's development agenda.