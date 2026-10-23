Minister of Trade Officially Closes the 41st TEI, Potential Transactions Reach US$22.94 Billion

PRNewswire Jakarta [Indonesia], October 23: Minister of Trade Budi Santoso officially closed the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) on Sunday (October 18). Over five days, Indonesia's largest trade exhibition recorded potential transactions worth US$ 22.94 billion, exceeding its US$ 17.5 billion target by 31.1 percent. The 41st TEI was held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Jakarta, from October 14 to 18, 2026.

Minister of Trade Budi Santoso said that the achievement of the 41st TEI was the result of synergy among the government, Indonesian trade representatives abroad, business players, and various stakeholders. Together, they successfully connected Indonesian exporters with international buyers. "Over the five days of the 41st TEI, transaction value reached US$ 22.94 billion, surpassing the US$ 17.5 billion target. This achievement is the result of the collective efforts of all parties involved, from exporters and Indonesian trade representatives abroad to stakeholders," said Minister of Trade Budi Santoso at the TEI closing press conference on Sunday (October 18) at ICE BSD City.

The potential transaction value of the 41st TEI covers 426 memoranda of understanding (MoUs). This figure also includes potential transactions worth US$327.7 million generated through the Pangan Nusa Expo, a domestic culinary exhibition held at the same venue and time as the 41st TEI. Meanwhile, overall potential transactions involving micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) reached US$ 510.79 million. The countries with the largest potential transaction values at TEI 2026 were India, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan. Meanwhile, the product categories with the highest potential transaction values included food and beverages, jewelry, wood products, agricultural products, and paper.

In terms of participation, the 41st TEI attracted 1,873 exhibitors, exceeding the target of 1,500 companies by 24.9 percent. This year's exhibition also recorded 9,600 registered buyers from 151 countries. Based on buyer numbers, the five trading partners with the largest participation were India, Malaysia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. In addition, the exhibition recorded more than 45,287 visitors, an increase of 31.08 percent compared with last year's event. To sustain the momentum following the 41st TEI, the Ministry of Trade is implementing an integrated strategy through three stages. First, business matching meetings are held before the exhibition, supported by Indonesian trade representatives abroad. Second, business matching takes place during the exhibition. Third, trade agreements are followed up after the exhibition to ensure that transaction opportunities can be pursued further.

"We do not stop at organizing the exhibition. The Ministry of Trade, together with trade representatives abroad, will continue to monitor and follow up on agreements established during TEI. We hope these agreements can develop into trade contracts and make a tangible contribution to Indonesia's export performance," said Minister Budi Santoso. The 41st TEI also served as a platform for young entrepreneurs through Campuspreneur, a program under the Ministry of Trade's strategic program "From Local to Global." The program was implemented through collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and 25 universities across Indonesia. The Ministry equipped students and academic communities with export training, mentoring, and market access.

A total of 25 Campuspreneur participants from 20 selected universities showcased curated innovative products at the 41st TEI. The participants also took part in pitching sessions and business matching with international buyers. The program recorded potential transactions of more than US$ 24.57 million. "Through Campuspreneur, we are giving young entrepreneurs the opportunity to market innovative products and explore export opportunities. The recorded potential transactions show that students can also become part of developing Indonesia's new generation of exporters," said Minister Budi Santoso.

Minister Budi Santoso also expressed appreciation to the Indonesian embassies and consulates general, Indonesian trade representatives, relevant ministries and agencies, regional governments, and business players that contributed to organizing the 41st TEI. Appreciation was also extended to PT Pertamina as strategic partner, PT Bank Mandiri as official bank partner, and Badan Pengelolaan Dana Perkebunan (BPDP) as event partner. Further appreciation was given to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia), the Indonesia Eximbank (LPEI), PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti (Debindo) as the organizer, ICE BSD City as the venue provider, exhibition participants, international buyers, and media partners.

Minister Budi Santoso called on all stakeholders to maintain the momentum created by the 41st TEI by strengthening innovation, improving product quality, and optimizing follow-up on trade agreements. He also invited business players and international buyers to participate again in next year's Trade Expo Indonesia. "Let us maintain this momentum by continuously improving product quality and competitiveness, expanding partnerships, and ensuring that the opportunities opened can generate sustainable exports. See you at the next TEI, on October 13–17, 2027," Minister Budi Santoso concluded.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia 2026. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)