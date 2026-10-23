IAEA Review Recognizes Kenya’s Progress on Radioactive Waste as Nuclear Plans Advance

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team has recognized Kenya's progress in managing radioactive waste safely, finding a commitment to continued improvement as the country prepares to add nuclear power to its energy mix and expand its nuclear research capabilities.

The experts recommended further work to develop, finalize and implement Kenya's national waste management plan, including stronger regulatory independence, completion of national policies and investment in the skills needed to oversee existing waste and future spent nuclear fuel.

The nine-day review took place in Nairobi from 11 to 19 October at the Kenyan Government's request, marking the first Integrated Review Service for Radioactive Waste and Spent Fuel Management, Decommissioning and Remediation (ARTEMIS) mission conducted in Africa.

Review examines Kenya's waste management framework

Hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), the mission brought together four external specialists from Lithuania, Morocco, Slovakia and South Africa, supported by four IAEA staff members, to assess the national radioactive waste management programme.

The assessment drew on IAEA Safety Standards, technical guidance and good practices observed in member countries, with discussions and interviews covering the policies and framework for managing disused sealed radioactive sources and waste expected from Kenya's proposed nuclear power programme.

Reviewers considered findings from the IAEA's October 2025 regulatory review, which included observations of regulatory inspections at the Central Radioactive Waste Processing Facility in Oloolua, Kajiado County, where Kenya manages waste from radioactive sources used in medicine, research and industry.

Nuclear projects bring new waste planning needs

Kenya is preparing to establish its first nuclear research reactor for education, training and research, and has begun developing a nuclear power programme to help meet growing energy demand, creating additional responsibilities for the safe management of radioactive materials.

Both developments will require planning for radioactive waste, including high-level waste in the form of spent nuclear fuel, extending the country's management needs beyond the sources currently used across its medical, research and industrial sectors.

The team acknowledged Kenya's commitment to sustainable, safe management of existing radioactive waste and future spent fuel, recommending that KNRA and the Government ensure the independence of regulatory activities and finalize national policies covering nuclear energy, the fuel cycle and radioactive waste management.

Capacity building was another priority identified by the reviewers, who called for efforts to strengthen the expertise and capabilities needed to carry out the country's regulatory and waste management responsibilities.

Coordinated action urged on review findings

The experts encouraged Kenya to prepare a consolidated action plan addressing findings from both the ARTEMIS mission and the 2025 regulatory review, helping the country meet high safety standards as its nuclear power programme develops.

ARTEMIS team leader Thiagan Pather, Designate Executive of Nuclear Technology and Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material at South Africa's National Nuclear Regulator, said Kenyan counterparts had engaged openly and constructively throughout the visit, supporting productive technical discussions. Pather said addressing the two reviews together would help Kenya strengthen the safe and effective management of its existing radioactive waste and prepare for waste and spent fuel arising from future nuclear activities.

KNRA Director General James Keter Chumba said the findings, lessons learned and experience of participating in an international peer review would help strengthen Kenya's regulatory infrastructure, capabilities and radioactive waste management programme. Funding for the mission came primarily through the IAEA's technical cooperation programme, with the agency expected to provide its final ARTEMIS report to the Kenyan authorities within three months.