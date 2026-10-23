ADB Approves $5.6 Million Support Package to Ease Fuel Crisis in Micronesia

The Federated States of Micronesia will receive a $5.6 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help cushion the economic impact of soaring fuel costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East. The funding comes as the Pacific island nation faces growing pressure on transportation, electricity services and household budgets because of its heavy reliance on imported petroleum.

The new grant will support government efforts to keep essential services functioning, assist vulnerable families facing higher living costs and strengthen economic resilience against future external shocks. Officials say the funding will help prevent disruptions that could affect healthcare delivery, transportation links and access to necessities.

Fuel Stabilization Fund at the Center of Response

ADB's financing will contribute to the government's $20 million Crisis Response Plan, which includes a $15 million Fuel Stabilization Fund designed to absorb sharp increases in fuel prices.

The Federated States of Micronesia imports all of its petroleum requirements, leaving the country highly exposed to fluctuations in global energy markets. According to the state-owned FSM Petroleum Corporation, daily fuel costs have risen by 76%, rapidly reducing reserves that were established to stabilize domestic fuel prices. Those reserves were expected to be exhausted by the end of October.

The support package will help narrow the government's projected financing gap and reduce the need for additional borrowing, allowing more public funds to remain available for critical services.

Rising Costs Affecting Communities

The impact of higher fuel prices is already being felt across the country. Electricity tariffs have increased substantially, including a rise of more than 32% in Kosrae. The government and ADB believe that stabilizing fuel prices is essential for maintaining vital transport connections across the island nation and ensuring continued access to healthcare and other services.

The program is expected to assist at least 29,000 people living in poor and vulnerable households. Authorities will update the national social registry to better identify families most in need of support. Temporary cash assistance will then be directed toward eligible households, particularly those living in remote areas where transportation costs and living expenses are significantly higher. The initiative is intended to help families maintain access to food, transportation and other essential goods during a period of elevated prices.

Backing Long-Term Energy Security

The grant is financed through the Asian Development Fund under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility and will cover approximately 28% of the government's projected $20 million financing gap for its crisis response measures. Alongside emergency support, the assistance complements $44.4 million in ongoing ADB-backed projects focused on renewable energy and more resilient energy and water systems.

Those investments are designed to reduce the country's dependence on imported diesel and support its target of generating 70% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. Expanding clean energy capacity is viewed as an important step toward reducing vulnerability to future fuel price shocks and strengthening long-term energy security.

The latest financing package reflects ADB's broader effort to help vulnerable economies manage external crises, protect essential services and support communities facing increasing economic pressures.