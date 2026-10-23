Storm causes power outages and train disruption across northwest France
Hundreds of thousands of people were hit by power outages and train services were disrupted by heavy winds and rain sweeping across France on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of people were hit by power outages and train services were disrupted by heavy winds and rain sweeping across France on Friday.
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