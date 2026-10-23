AfDB and ECOWAS Deepen Cooperation to Accelerate West Africa Integration Projects

The African Development Bank Group and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission have reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation following a high-level strategic dialogue held in Abidjan on 12 October. The meeting brought together senior officials from both institutions to discuss ways of accelerating regional integration, strengthening project delivery and advancing shared development goals across West Africa.

The discussions marked an early engagement between the African Development Bank and ECOWAS Vice-President Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, who took office in September. The dialogue centered on translating a long-standing partnership into more coordinated action, with a stronger focus on delivering tangible results for communities and economies across the region.

Focus on Regional Priorities

Welcoming the ECOWAS delegation, African Development Bank Acting Vice-President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Abdul Kamara emphasized the importance of regional institutions in supporting economic growth and stability.

Kamara described ECOWAS as a cornerstone of regional cooperation and said the meeting provided an opportunity to better understand the organization's strategic priorities. He stressed that deeper regional integration remains one of the most effective tools for strengthening resilience, promoting economic expansion and improving living standards throughout West Africa.

Ogunjimi reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to enhancing cooperation with the African Development Bank, describing the institution as the regional bloc's strongest economic and development partner. He noted that both organizations share a common vision for advancing integration, development and prosperity across member states.

Priority Areas Identified

The two institutions agreed to strengthen coordination and concentrate joint efforts on a focused programme of practical and measurable actions. Among the key areas identified for collaboration were early warning systems, human capital development, trade promotion and investment facilitation.

Participants emphasized the importance of concentrating resources on initiatives capable of delivering clear regional benefits and stronger economic connections among member countries. The talks also highlighted the strategic importance of major cross-border infrastructure projects that can encourage trade, improve mobility and enhance economic cooperation.

The Abidjan–Lagos Corridor is expected to strengthen cross-border movement, improve regional connectivity and support commercial activity among countries located along one of Africa's busiest economic routes. Participants agreed on a timeline and action plan designed to accelerate progress on the project and address implementation challenges that can slow delivery of large regional investments.

Reviewing Investment Pipeline

The meeting also examined the African Development Bank's regional integration strategy for West Africa, which has been extended through the end of 2027. Officials reviewed a portfolio of 121 regional projects valued at approximately UA 1.91 billion, equivalent to around $2.61 billion. The projects cover a wide range of sectors that contribute to regional development and economic integration across West African countries.

Participants called for stronger project preparation processes and more effective execution of regional operations to ensure investments generate maximum impact. By the conclusion of the meeting, both organizations had agreed to strengthen collaboration, improve coordination mechanisms and advance priority projects through a structured implementation framework. The renewed commitment reflects a shared determination to accelerate regional integration efforts and support sustainable economic development across West Africa.