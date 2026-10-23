IDB Approves $200m Guarantee to Strengthen Argentina’s Electricity Transmission Network

A reliable electricity network is critical for economic development, industrial activity and the delivery of essential services. To support Argentina's growing energy needs, the Board of Executive Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $200 million investment guarantee designed to expand electricity transmission capacity and improve the country's power supply.

The operation will support two key infrastructure projects, AMBA I and Puerto Madryn–Choele, Choele–Bahía Blanca, both of which are intended to strengthen Argentina's Interconnected System (SADI). These projects are expected to increase transmission capacity, improve network performance, and help meet rising electricity demand across the country.

The IDB guarantee is also designed to reduce risks for investors, encouraging greater private-sector participation in long-term infrastructure investments that are essential for the modernization of Argentina's energy system.

The program is expected to directly benefit around 16 million electricity users, including households and businesses that depend on a stable and efficient power supply. By expanding transmission infrastructure, the projects will improve the movement of electricity between regions, reduce bottlenecks within the network and enhance the overall reliability of energy delivery. Stronger transmission systems can also support economic activity by providing businesses with more dependable access to electricity.

Supporting Economic Development

Viviana Alva Hart, IDB Group Representative in Argentina, emphasized the role of transmission infrastructure in supporting investment and economic growth. According to Hart, a reliable electricity transmission grid is essential for sustaining economic development, attracting investment and improving services for both businesses and households. She noted that the AMBA I project demonstrates how the IDB Group can use innovative financial tools to mobilize private investment toward strategic infrastructure projects that address Argentina's development priorities.

Strengthening Regional Energy Connections

The operation aligns with the objectives of the South Connection initiative, which seeks to strengthen regional integration through improved infrastructure and connectivity.

By increasing transmission capacity to strategic nodes within the network, the investment is expected to enhance Argentina's ability to participate in regional electricity interconnection efforts while improving the resilience and efficiency of its domestic transmission system.

Innovative Financing Structure

The guarantee marks the first individual operation under a Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP) that has been updated to focus on promoting economic development through investments that enable a reliable and efficient electricity supply.

The $200 million investment guarantee carries a 25-year term, providing long-term support for projects that are considered critical to Argentina's energy future. The financing mechanism is expected to help unlock additional private capital, accelerating the development of infrastructure needed to strengthen the country's electricity sector.

Through this initiative, the IDB aims to support reliable energy access, encourage investment in strategic infrastructure and contribute to Argentina's long-term economic growth.