Dominican Business Leaders Map Out New Agenda to Strengthen Democracy and Social Dialogue

Democracy, the rule of law and social dialogue do more than shape political systems. They influence investment decisions, job creation, business confidence and the conditions required for sustainable economic growth. With these principles in mind, the Dominican Confederation of Employers (COPARDOM), supported by the International Labour Organization's Bureau for Employers' Activities (ACT/EMP), convened the Forum on Democracy and Social and Labour Governance in the Dominican Republic on 18 September 2026.

The gathering brought together representatives of major business organizations from across the country to assess political and institutional risks, exchange experiences and discuss how the private sector can contribute to stronger democratic institutions and more effective social dialogue. Participants explored ways to protect the stability and predictability that businesses need to operate and grow.

The event also provided a platform for business leaders to reflect on their own role in strengthening democratic culture. Discussions focused on governance, transparency, civic participation and the importance of maintaining open channels of communication among governments, businesses and society.

Business Organizations Called to Play a Larger Civic Role

Opening the forum, COPARDOM President Laura Peña Izquierdo outlined three key responsibilities for business organizations. She stressed the importance of aligning internal governance practices with the democratic values organizations publicly promote, participating responsibly in public affairs and expanding opportunities for involvement among small and medium-sized enterprises, women, young people, local organizations and emerging productive sectors.

Participants described social dialogue as a vital part of a country's democratic foundation. Maintaining communication, building consensus and addressing disagreements through dialogue were presented as essential elements for preserving institutional stability and avoiding social divisions.

Democracy Seen as a Business Asset

The forum's central discussion focused on the working paper, The Role of Business Organizations in Promoting and Defending Democracy in Latin America, presented by ACT/EMP Regional Specialist Randal Arias.

Arias argued that defending democracy does not require business associations to support political parties. Instead, organizations should protect the institutions and rules that allow businesses to operate independently and predictably. His message was summarized in a simple principle: partisan neutrality does not mean remaining indifferent to institutional deterioration.

The paper identified three pillars of a healthy democratic system: governments chosen through free elections, accepted rules that enable legitimate decision-making and safeguards that limit the concentration of power through the rule of law, independent institutions, freedom of association, media freedom and due process. For businesses, these principles translate into practical protections such as secure contracts, impartial regulators, independent courts and predictable conflict-resolution mechanisms.

Warning Signs and Opportunities

A complementary assessment prepared by consultant Evelyn Villarreal presented a mixed regional picture. Some indicators suggest progress, yet concerns remain about weakening democratic standards, declining trust in institutions and growing public dissatisfaction with democratic outcomes.

The report emphasized that business organizations must continually earn public confidence. Their influence depends on transparency, integrity, representativeness and their ability to create value for society. Participants noted that institutional weakening often develops gradually, making early monitoring and preventive action especially important.

To address these risks, the forum recommended that business organizations strengthen four areas: institutional monitoring and prevention, evidence-based advocacy, protection of organizational autonomy and stronger social legitimacy.

Comparing Regional Trends with Dominican Experience

Representatives from COPARDOM and the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP) discussed how these regional findings relate to conditions in the Dominican Republic.

Among the concerns raised were political polarization, disinformation, corruption, legal uncertainty, weak implementation of regulations, low engagement among younger generations and the loss of policy continuity following changes in public office. Participants also expressed concern about decisions being taken without adequate technical evidence.

At the same time, they highlighted several strengths, including a solid electoral system, constructive relationships among different interest groups, communication channels between government and business, acceptance of differing views and established institutional links with public authorities. These assets were viewed as a strong foundation for addressing remaining challenges.

The discussion also highlighted a 2024 regional survey of 29 business organizations that documented 66 democracy-related initiatives. These efforts focused on transparency, anti-corruption measures, civic participation, access to information, the rule of law and judicial systems. Examples included legislative observatories, integrity campaigns, election-monitoring activities and collaborative governance initiatives.

Turning Ideas into Action

The forum concluded with proposals designed to translate discussion into measurable action.

Participants supported the creation of a Business Fund for Democratic Culture (FECDE) to coordinate private-sector initiatives related to civic education, democratic research, voter awareness and outreach efforts aimed at young people, older adults and Dominicans living abroad. Promoting informed electoral participation received particularly strong support.

Additional recommendations included citizenship training programmes, education on democratic values and non-discrimination, stronger anti-corruption initiatives, supplier due-diligence measures, integrity certifications and a permanent business dialogue platform focused on ethics and transparency.

Participants also called for a coordinated communication strategy to address misinformation, improve access to credible information and ensure that business positions are supported by solid evidence.

The forum ended with a shared message: defending democracy is most effective when businesses act collectively, rely on evidence and work alongside other sectors of society. Organizers hope the initiatives discussed will help strengthen institutions, expand dialogue, support sustainable businesses and create more decent work opportunities across the Dominican Republic.