AfDB Approves $504 Million Package to Shield Botswana and Spur Jobs Growth

Botswana is set to receive one of the largest financing packages ever approved for the country by the African Development Bank Group, with a US$503.75 million loan designed to ease the pressure of rising living costs, strengthen economic resilience and create conditions for stronger private sector growth.

The financing will be delivered through the Economic Competitiveness and Transformation Support Program (ECTSP), a reform-focused initiative that combines immediate relief measures with longer-term efforts to diversify the economy, expand business opportunities and improve access to essential services. The programme places particular emphasis on supporting women entrepreneurs and creating employment opportunities for young people.

The approval comes at a difficult period for Botswana's economy. A prolonged downturn in the global diamond market has weakened growth in a country where diamonds contribute roughly 30 percent of gross domestic product and close to 80 percent of export earnings. Rising energy costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East have added further pressure on businesses, public finances and household budgets, contributing to economic contractions of 2.8 per cent in 2024 and 0.7 percent in 2025.

The African Development Bank said the programme will support reforms intended to strengthen public finances and encourage greater private sector participation in economic activity. Targets include raising non-mining tax revenue to 11.8 percent of GDP by the 2027/28 fiscal year, increasing private investment to 30 percent by 2028 and expanding support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Moono Mupotola, the Bank's Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Country Manager, said Botswana has already set out clear development priorities through National Development Plan 12 and the Botswana Transformation Programme. She noted that the Bank's role is to help finance the adjustment process without placing additional burdens on people who are already struggling with higher costs.

Economic pressures have also exposed social challenges. Unemployment remains at 21 percent, with the rate climbing to 28.9 percent among young people. More than a third of the country's youth are not in education, employment or training. In August 2025, payment arrears owed to suppliers of medicines and medical equipment contributed to a public health emergency, highlighting the need for stronger fiscal management.

According to Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Director for Governance and Economic Reforms at the African Development Bank Group, the programme focuses on reforms with clear timelines and measurable outcomes, supported by technical assistance intended to ensure that policies translate into practical results.

A major component of the operation is direct support for households. The programme backs a presidential directive issued in April 2026 that suspended fuel, road and security-of-supply levies for six months. The measure is expected to limit fuel price increases to about P0.58 per litre and reduce inflation by an estimated 1.6 percentage points, helping to ease pressure on transport expenses and food prices across the country.

Additional assistance is also being provided to vulnerable citizens through temporary monthly top-up payments for old-age pensioners, disability grant recipients, destitute beneficiaries and home-based care patients. Around 279,000 people are expected to benefit from this support.

The reform package reaches beyond short-term relief. Botswana plans to accelerate electrification through a fully funded National Electrification Action Plan aligned with Mission 300's National Energy Compact. Household electricity access stands at 79.5 percent and the country is working toward universal access by 2030. To expand power supply, at least one competitive renewable energy auction will be launched to attract private investment into solar and wind generation projects.

Energy security will also be strengthened through the expansion of the Francistown fuel depot, increasing storage capacity from 38 million litres to 98 million litres. The initiative is expected to provide secure land titles to an additional 4,300 families within a year, raising the national total to roughly 24,000. Greater access to land ownership can allow households and business owners to use property as collateral when seeking financing.

The programme is expected to support 3,292 active MSMEs and generate 3,935 direct jobs by 2027/28. Women-owned businesses are projected to account for 93 percent of supported enterprises, and the share of jobs secured by young people is expected to rise from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Public sector efficiency is also part of the agenda. Full implementation of e-procurement could reduce procurement costs by between 5 and 15 percent, freeing resources for healthcare, education and other public services. These reforms support Botswana's wider Economic Transformation Programme, which includes a pipeline of 186 projects valued at P514 billion and carries a long-term ambition of creating 512,000 jobs by 2036.

The operation represents the first phase of a two-year programme covering 2026/27 and 2027/28. The OPEC Fund is contributing an additional US$170 million in co-financing, extending support for Botswana's efforts to strengthen economic stability, encourage investment and broaden opportunities beyond the diamond sector.