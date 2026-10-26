Govt allows use of 100 pc ethanol fuel in flex-fuel vehicles, amends emission norms

The government has allowed the use of E100 ethanol fuel in vehicles specifically designed to run on flexible fuel, under amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:21 IST
Govt allows use of 100 pc ethanol fuel in flex-fuel vehicles, amends emission norms
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The government has allowed the use of E100 ethanol fuel in vehicles specifically designed to run on flexible fuel, under amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. According to the Gazette notification, the government has included E100 alongside E85 in the emission standards prescribed for flex-fuel vehicles, paving the way for vehicles designed to operate on nearly pure ethanol.

The notification, issued under G.S.R. 911(E), states, "E85 or E100 shall be used in the vehicles designed by the original equipment manufacturers as Flex-fuel vehicles." E100 refers to fuel containing 100 per cent ethanol, while E85 contains 85 per cent ethanol. Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to operate on different blends of petrol and ethanol.

The amendment is significant as India seeks to expand the use of ethanol in transport and reduce its dependence on conventional petrol. However, the provision applies specifically to vehicles designed by manufacturers for such fuels and does not permit their use in all petrol-powered vehicles. Under the amended rules, references to "E85" in multiple provisions of Rule 115, which deals with vehicle emission standards, have been replaced with "E85 or E100".

The government has also revised the gross vehicle weight threshold specified in the relevant emission standards from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg. The notification states that "the figure and words '3500 kg' shall be substituted" in place of the earlier 3,000 kg limit.

The amendments follow draft rules issued on April 27, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders. The ministry said that "the objections and suggestions received from the public in respect of the said draft rules have been considered by the Central Government."

According to the notification, the amended rules will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The changes provide a regulatory framework for E100-compatible flex-fuel vehicles, although the notification does not announce any timeline for the commercial availability of E100 fuel across the country. (ANI)

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