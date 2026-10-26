Soccer-Former Arsenal forward Pennant saved by his dog after German Shepherd attack   

Former Arsenal and ​Liverpool wingerJermaine Pennant ​was saved by ‌his own ​dog after a German Shepherd dog attacked him in ‌the street, British media reported. Pennant needed more than 50 stitches after the incident and the 43-year-old posted ‌a photo on social media showing his ‌right leg heavily bandaged.

"So I was attacked by a German Shepherd, I tried to protect (my dog) King but ⁠the ​dog got ⁠my leg," Pennant, who retired in 2018, wrote on ⁠Instagram. "I was on the floor with the dog still ​attached with no sign of letting go, ⁠until King intervened ... he fought the dog off and ⁠saved ​what could’ve been a horrendous situation for me."

King suffered a minor leg injury. "My hero, ⁠still protecting me and trying to look after me, ⁠King ⁠you’re a legend love you, man’s best friend," Pennant wrote.