German climber dies on Nepal's Ama Dablam mountain

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:16 IST
German climber dies on Nepal's Ama Dablam mountain

A ​German climber died after a ​fall while descending from ‌the ​summit of a Himalayan peak in northeast Nepal, a hiking company official said ‌on Monday.

The climber, who had topped the 6,814 metre (22,256 ft) Ama Dablam peak on Sunday, fell some 1,500 metres (4,920 feet) on his way ‌back down from the summit and died on Monday, ‌Gokul Thapa, head of the Real Himalaya Pvt Ltd company, which provided local logistics to him, said. "His body was recovered by a search team today ⁠itself," Thapa ​told Reuters ⁠from Lukla, gateway to the mountainous region.

Ama Dablam is a popular mountain among ⁠climbers in Solukhumbu district, home to the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest. Last ​week, two Japanese climbers died on another peak in west ⁠Nepal.

Thapa said the body of the German climber had been picked up from ⁠the ​mountain and would be carried by a helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu for a post mortem examination. More ⁠than 300 mountaineers have received permits to climb Ama Dablam during ⁠the current ⁠September-November Autumn climbing season.

Earlier this year, 10 climbers including a noted Nepali-British climber died on a mountain ‌in ‌Pakistan.

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