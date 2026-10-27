Paytm Q2 FY27 profit rises over 10-fold to ₹225 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹2,648 crore

This marks its sixth consecutive profitable quarter, as sustained momentum, expanded monetisation and AI adoption drove growth across its merchant and consumer businesses. 

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:36 IST
Paytm Q2 FY27 profit rises over 10-fold to ₹225 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹2,648 crore
Representative Image (Photo/Paytm). Image Credit: ANI

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) on Monday announced its Q2 FY27 results, reporting an over 10-fold rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹225 crore for the September quarter, from ₹21 crore a year ago, on a reported basis. During the quarter, Paytm revenue rose 28% YoY to ₹2,648 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 90% YoY to ₹270 crore, its highest ever for a quarter, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 10%, reaching double digits for the first time.

On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive received until December 2025, underlying growth was even stronger, with operating revenue growing 33% and EBITDA nearly quadrupling. The company said AI-led efficiencies helped reduce indirect expenses as a share of revenue to 46% from 52% a year ago. The company also continued to gain consumer UPI payment market share, with Paytm UPI gross transaction value (GTV) growing at more than double the industry growth rate.

This marks its sixth consecutive profitable quarter, as sustained momentum, expanded monetisation and AI adoption drove growth across its merchant and consumer businesses. Payments remained a key growth driver, with payment services revenue rising 25% YoY to ₹1,434 crore, while net payment revenue grew 21% YoY on a comparable basis to ₹644 crore.

Paytm’s merchant base also expanded, with merchants on subscription plans reaching 1.64 crore following the addition of 27 lakh YoY, while high merchant retention and engagement, and subsequent loan distribution are resulting in higher revenue per merchant. On the consumer payments side, the company said it is focused on its monetisable user base. Paytm recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of market share gains. Monthly transacting users rose by 1 crore YoY to 8.5 crore, the highest addition in nearly three years.

Revenue from distribution of financial services rose 49% YoY to ₹912 crore, driven by accelerating growth in merchant loan distribution, strong growth in personal loans and Paytm Postpaid, and improved monetisation in equity broking and wealth products, especially in Margin Trade Funding (MTF) and Paytm Gold. Repeat borrowers contributed more than half of merchant loan disbursements, while key financial services customers grew 35% YoY to 8.8 lakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026