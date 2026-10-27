BJP’s Guru Prakash Paswan says EC’s "unanimous" claim proves Rahul’s allegations "false"; slams Nov 1 rally date over 1984 riots

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Tuesday said the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) submission before the Supreme Court that its decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were unanimous had undermined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Reacting to the ECI’s affidavit, Paswan said decisions taken by the poll body were based on consensus among its three members and not on the instructions of a single individual.

“The truth is out in the open now. No decision made by the Election Commission is taken by just one person. It is made by consensus, by agreement, unanimously,” he told ANI. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s claims about a lack of agreement among the Election Commissioners had no basis.

“So I don't think that all of Rahul Gandhi's allegations, which have no basis and no logic, are now proven to be false,” Paswan said. He added that the ECI’s submission had placed the matter on record as part of the judicial process.

“So now it is on the record, in the public domain, and part of the judicial process that in all decisions regarding the SIR or any subsequent decisions, all three Election Commissioners were in agreement,” he said. Paswan also questioned the need for Congress leader to continue the protest over the issue.

“So I think Rahul Gandhi has no reason or meaning left to continue this protest,” he added. The remarks came after the ECI told the Supreme Court that its three orders concerning the SIR exercise, dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were unanimously approved by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Commission denied allegations that the CEC had taken unilateral decisions despite objections from the other two Commissioners. It also maintained that the SIR orders had not amended Form 6, stating that only the Central Government could amend the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The ECI said the declaration required during the SIR exercise was a separate document intended to facilitate the mapping of applicants with earlier electoral rolls. It also opposed the plea seeking to restrain Kumar from functioning as CEC, citing Article 324(5) of the Constitution.

Furthermore, Guru Prakash Paswan criticised Rahul Gandhi for refusing to postpone the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, describing the decision as insensitive to Delhi’s traders during the festive season. “I think the height of insensitivity is sticking to November 1st. What Rahul Gandhi is doing is stubborn, obstinate, and foolish,” he said.

Paswan claimed that traders had suffered losses during an earlier protest at Jantar Mantar and warned that another rally could affect businesses during the festive period. “During the Jantar Mantar protest, no customers came for two weeks, and traders suffered huge losses,” he said.

He also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, alleging that holding the rally on November 1 would hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. “November 1st is the exact same day the Sikh massacre happened in the national capital,” he said.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by proceeding with the rally on the date. “Your father committed the massacre, and by holding your program on November 1st, you are rubbing salt in the wounds of the Sikh community. History will not forgive you, and the Sikh community will not forgive you,” Paswan said.

The remarks came amid an appeal by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) to Rahul Gandhi to postpone the rally until after November 10, citing the peak festive trading period. The traders’ body highlighted that Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. It estimated that Dhanteras alone accounts for around Rs 25,000 crore in business in Delhi and claimed that traders had already incurred losses of about Rs 3,000 crore in October due to road closures and diversions in central Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to people to participate in the rally against the CEC and the SIR exercise. The Congress has demanded the CEC’s resignation and an immediate halt to the revision process, while party General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has said the party expects 10 lakh people at the rally. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, urged Delhi’s traders to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the CEC, writing, “With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds.”

Paswan also criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his assertion that the experience of Opposition alliances would help defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to previous elections, Paswan said alliances had existed in the state in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 as well.

“2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 Assembly, 2019 Lok Sabha, 2022 Assembly, the alliances were there back then too. The boys of Uttar Pradesh came out then too,” he said. He questioned Yadav’s leadership and referred to the Rajya Sabha elections and the Samajwadi Party chief’s earlier remarks about contesting from Ayodhya.

“The same Akhilesh Yadav who didn’t have the courage to field three candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, who says he will contest from Ayodhya, but now it’s a ‘nau do gyarah’ situation there, how will that Akhilesh Yadav lead? Akhilesh Yadav is surrounded by crime, corruption, nepotism, dynasty politics and money power,” he said. (ANI)