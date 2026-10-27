Cinépolis’ $380 Million Loan Connects Cinema Growth with Jobs, Inclusion and Efficiency

Cinépolis has secured US$380 million in unsecured financing for seven years, led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group. BBVA México, Banamex, BanBajío and Scotiabank México joined the deal. Its sustainability-linked terms connect the company's growth to social and environmental goals, including gender outcomes and more efficient cinema operations.

The financing marks IFC's first sustainability-linked loan of its kind in Latin America's creative industries. The idea is to support the business's expansion and tie that support to commitments that matter beyond the balance sheet: who gets opportunities at work, how theaters use resources, and how local audiovisual content reaches audiences.

New screens, updated theaters and digital investment

Cinépolis plans to use the money to open theaters, renovate existing venues, advance digital transformation and invest in local audiovisual content. For audiences, those investments may mean newer spaces and better digital services. For the company, they support its effort to grow and modernize its cinema network.

CEO Alejandro Ramírez said the financing will broaden Cinépolis' funding sources and extend its debt maturity profile. He described the linked commitments as part of the company's business priorities: more women in leadership, more efficient cinemas, opportunities for young people and continued investment in local content.

Jobs that reach beyond the cinema

The investments are expected to create hundreds of direct jobs. Many could be first jobs for young people joining a company that already employs more than 34,000 people worldwide. Hiring will extend beyond cinema staff, with indirect work expected across the creative industries supply chain.

IFC Division Director Sanaa Abouzaid framed the financing as a way to connect business growth with inclusive employment and better environmental and social outcomes. She pointed to the wider network around film exhibition, including filmmakers, entrepreneurs, small businesses and workers whose livelihoods depend on the industry.

Why cinemas matter to local film

A theater is more than the place where a film meets its audience. Box-office revenue returns to producers and distributors, helping fund future projects and sustain work in production, marketing, distribution and other creative services. A stronger cinema business can therefore support a much larger ecosystem, including local creators and the small firms that help bring their work to audiences.

The loan's reach will depend on how Cinépolis delivers on its targets and turns investment into lasting jobs, efficient operations and opportunities for local content. Its structure puts those ambitions alongside the company's growth plans.