V.O. Chidambaranar Port handles 25.18 million tonnes of cargo in FY27 so far

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has handled 25.18 million tonnes of cargo during FY 2026-27 up to October, registering a 3.01 per cent increase over 24.44 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, supported by higher cargo volumes and operational improvements.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:05 IST
V.O. Chidambaranar Port handles 25.18 million tonnes of cargo in FY27 so far
V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi handles record windmill blade exports, strengthening India’s renewable energy supply chain. (Photo/VOC). Image Credit: ANI

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has handled 25.18 million tonnes of cargo during FY 2026-27 up to October, registering a 3.01 per cent increase over 24.44 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, supported by higher cargo volumes and operational improvements. The port crossed the 25-million-tonne cargo-handling milestone on October 24, 2026, while container traffic increased 1.76 per cent to 5.02 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), compared with 4.94 lakh TEUs in the year-ago period, according to a press release issued by the port authority on Tuesday.

Among major cargo segments, coal handling increased 13.47 per cent to 10,459.94 tonnes from 9,217.90 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Fertiliser handling also rose significantly to 5.70 lakh tonnes from 2.33 lakh tonnes a year earlier. The port recorded its highest-ever single-day cargo handling of 2.17 lakh tonnes on September 5, surpassing its previous record of 2.16 lakh tonnes. It also handled M.V. CMA CGM THORIUM, measuring 335.23 metres in length, marking the longest vessel handled at the port to date.

Terminal operations registered additional milestones in September. Tuticorin International Container Terminal at Berth No. 9 handled 33,771 TEUs across 32 vessels, its highest monthly throughput. Meanwhile, JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal discharged 43,052 tonnes of coal in 24 hours, exceeding its previous record of 41,853 tonnes. Rail-based fertiliser movement also achieved new benchmarks. On September 29, the port recorded its highest single-day fertiliser loading by rail at 8,061 tonnes for FACT, KRIBHCO and IPL. Raja Agencies separately recorded a single-agent dispatch high of 6,376.9 tonnes of fertiliser in 100 railway wagons to destinations including Haveri, Sannath Nagar, Bellari and Katpadi.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, congratulated port users, shipping lines, terminal operators, trade partners, employees and other stakeholders on the achievements. He said the milestone reflected the collective efforts of stakeholders, adding that the port would continue to focus on improving operational efficiency, strengthening rail and maritime connectivity, expanding infrastructure and facilitating seamless cargo movement to enhance its contribution to India's maritime trade and economic growth. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026