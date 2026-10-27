Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast, landfall expected on October 28; heavy rain, flight cancellations reported

Cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ moved west-northwestwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), bringing heavy rain and disruption to parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have also stepped up precautionary measures ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone moved at a speed of around 20 kmph during the six hours preceding its 11.30 am bulletin. It was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 83.7°E. The storm was located about 170 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 180 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 270 km east of Machilipatnam, 350 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, and 370 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The IMD said the cyclone was very likely to move west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before turning northwestwards. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28. The storm is forecast to cross the coast as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The weather department has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha on October 27 and 28, with Chhattisgarh also likely to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on October 28. In Kakinada district, the impact of the approaching cyclone was already being felt, with strong winds and rainfall reported. The District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) said the cyclone was expected to make landfall after around 9 pm on Tuesday, and that rain and strong winds had begun affecting the district.

The cyclone’s impact was also reported at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district, where several flights were cancelled in view of the weather warning. Airport authorities were monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check their flight status with the respective airlines before travelling. The cancelled services included IndiGo flights on the Kadapa route (6E 7711/7712), scheduled between 2.30 pm and 3 pm; the Hyderabad route (6E 2780/2581), scheduled between 6.35 pm and 7.10 pm; the Chennai route (6E 7305/7302), scheduled between 8.20 pm and 8.40 pm; and the Bengaluru route (6E 7247/7246), scheduled between 8.35 pm and 8.55 pm. An Air India Express service to Visakhapatnam (IX 2413/2414), scheduled between 7.30 pm and 8.05 pm, was also cancelled due to the cyclone.

Kakinada District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad urged people to remain indoors and avoid venturing outside unless necessary, amid the worsening weather conditions. In Yanam, part of the Union Territory of Puducherry, authorities intensified preparedness measures to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and prevent waterlogging. Around 100 personnel were deployed on Tuesday morning, along with JCB machines and tractors, to clear garbage and blockages from drainage channels and ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, accompanied by Yanam Regional Administrator Shivraj Meena, visited coastal and suburban areas, including Savithri Nagar and Giriyampeta, where a large number of fishermen reside and which are considered vulnerable to the cyclone. During the visit, the officials informed residents about the intensity of the approaching storm and advised them to take necessary precautions. People living in thatched huts and dilapidated houses were urged to shift to government-established rehabilitation centres.

Residents were cautioned that strong winds ranging from 110 to 140 kmph could occur during the cyclone’s landfall. Authorities also advised people in low-lying areas to move to safer locations and avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. The administration appealed to residents to strictly follow official safety advisories and warnings to protect their lives and property as the cyclone approaches the coast. (ANI)