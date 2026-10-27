US accounts for 67% of India's LPG imports; domestic refining to hit 300 MMTPA by 2030, says Hardeep Singh Puri

India secures nearly 67 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the United States and is quickly diversifying its procurement basket and increasing domestic processing to counter supply disruptions, said Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. The minister, speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the 29th Energy Technology and Innovation Meet in South Goa, explained that the country actively averted potential fuel shortages through proactive supply planning and strategic partnerships when regular supply routes faced severe bottlenecks.

"When the Hormuz crisis took place, three of your major sources of supply were the Qataris, the Emiratis and the Saudis. Suddenly it looked as if they would not be able to supply, but in anticipation of that we had signed an arrangement with the United States to import 10% of our LPG from there, which was in January. When that worked, we decided to increase that. Today we are importing 67% of our LPG from the United States. We started buying from Algeria, other sources, anybody who could give us LPG," Puri said. Puri noted that the country expanded its overall import footprint from 27 nations to 41 nations while simultaneously accelerating local fuel output across refineries:

"I think the most important component of that was the fact that we were able to ramp up domestic production from 34,000 metric tons per day to 55,000 metric tons per day in which everybody collaborates." He explained that domestic refiners generally prefer petrochemicals over fuels for economic viability, but national requirements dictate product adjustments during critical periods.

"All the refineries do not want to make LPG, they want to make Pet cam because it's more commercially viable, but if push comes to shove, you will make more LPG." The minister dismissed market rumours regarding domestic fuel shortages, pointing out that daily indents temporarily surged from 51 lakh to 90 lakh cylinders due to speculative hoarding, which administrative checks, state coordination, and revised waiting periods quickly resolved.

Turning to broader infrastructure growth, Puri outlined India's expanding refining footprint against a contracting global landscape. "Our refining capacity today is 290 million metric tons per annum. The issue is between today and 2030 you are going to 300 million metric tons per annum. This capacity expansion is taking place at a time when global refining capacity is on the decline."

Puri stated that Europe continues to lose refining capacity while Western nations add no new greenfield sites, positioning India as a key international refining centre capable of catering to rising domestic fuel demands, expanding exports, and scaling petrochemical output to achieve long-term self-reliance. Taking to social media platform X, Puri stated that “India has also been able to overcome these challenges because our energy sector was prepared well in advance for such situations. Over the past decade, we diversified crude sourcing from 27 to 41 countries, built 5.33 MT of strategic reserves, raised refining capacity from 215 to 267 MMTPA, and expanded fuel outlets from about 52,000 to over 100,000, LPG import terminals from 11 to 22 and strengthened LPG security by increasing domestic production from around 34,000 tonnes a day to 55,000 a day.”

The Minister also noted that Samudra Manthan is a major push to unlock India’s offshore hydrocarbon potential, including opening nearly 1 million sq. km of previously designated “No-Go” areas for exploration. “E20 continues to not just provide additional income to our farmers but is also playing a pivotal role in keeping our energy import bills down, while GOBARdhan Scheme is helping unlock the potential of agricultural residue and organic waste for Compressed Biogas (CBG), advancing the vision of ‘Annadata se Urjadata’ while supporting rural livelihoods and waste-to-wealth initiatives,” he said on X. (ANI)