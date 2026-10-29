Better Jobs, Stronger Trade? North Macedonia’s Labour Pact Faces a Crucial Test of Delivery

North Macedonia and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have signed the Decent Work Country Programme 2026–2030, linking employment reforms with business development and stronger workers' rights. Agreed in Skopje on 27 October, the programme brings government, employers and trade unions into a shared framework. For traders, consumers and policymakers, its significance lies in whether better skills, safer workplaces and wider employment opportunities can support a more productive economy without placing disproportionate adjustment costs on smaller businesses.

Labour Shortages Meet the Challenge of Better Jobs

The agreement addresses an employment challenge: businesses need suitable workers, while barriers continue to restrict access to jobs. The ILO identifies labour shortages, emigration, demographic changes, skills mismatches, informal work and limited productivity among North Macedonia's continuing challenges. Low participation among women and young people adds another dimension.

These problems require different responses. Training can help where applicants lack relevant skills, but cannot by itself resolve care responsibilities, unsafe working conditions or insecure employment. The programme's three priorities therefore combine an enabling economic environment, vocational education and lifelong learning, and women's economic empowerment.

For policymakers, the connection matters because increasing employment and improving job quality are related but distinct objectives. Filling vacancies would offer an incomplete measure of success if workers remained poorly protected. Equally, stronger legal protections would have limited practical reach if enforcement and access to formal employment failed to improve.

Traders Face Opportunities and Adjustment Costs

For traders, wholesalers, retailers and other smaller enterprises, the programme's relevance is primarily through labour availability, business productivity and operating conditions. It is an employment cooperation framework, rather than an announcement of tariff reductions, customs changes or direct trade incentives.

Its support for competitive, innovative and sustainable small and medium-sized enterprises could complement efforts to improve recruitment and workplace management. Better vocational training could help businesses find employees with relevant capabilities, potentially reducing recruitment difficulties and improving service reliability. These are possible benefits, however, rather than outcomes established by the signing.

Labour legislation and occupational safety reforms could also require businesses to adjust procedures, invest in equipment or strengthen employment practices. The actual costs will depend on subsequent measures; the announcement does not specify new obligations or compliance deadlines.

Reducing informal work presents a further policy tension. More consistent enforcement could improve competitive conditions for businesses that already meet their obligations. Yet smaller informal operators may need practical assistance to make the transition. Policymakers will need to balance credible enforcement with accessible guidance and proportionate implementation.

Consumers Have a Stake in Wages and Prices

Consumers are affected first as workers and household members. More secure employment and better earnings could strengthen household purchasing power and make spending less vulnerable to interruptions in income. Minister of Economy and Labour Besar Durmishi identified better-quality, better-paid and more secure jobs as the programme's objectives.

Those commitments do not amount to a guaranteed wage increase. The announcement provides no new wage schedule, and the effect on household finances will depend on employment outcomes, earnings and living costs.

There is also a potential price trade-off. Where businesses face higher employment or compliance costs, some may seek to pass them to customers. Whether that happens would depend on competition, profit margins and productivity improvements. The available information does not support a prediction that the programme will raise or lower consumer prices.

Women's participation could broaden the number of households benefiting from employment. The programme explicitly addresses care responsibilities, the gender pay gap, and workplace violence and harassment. Its effectiveness will depend on practical measures that make employment accessible and safe. The announcement does not establish what funded care services or enforcement mechanisms will accompany these commitments.

Policymakers Must Turn Commitments Into Results

The framework connects labour reforms with North Macedonia's sustainable development and European integration objectives, including closer alignment with international labour standards and the EU acquis. That gives policymakers a shared direction, but legal alignment and effective implementation remain separate tests.

Government, employers and unions will implement the programme with ILO support. Their cooperation could help identify workable reforms and negotiate competing priorities. It does not remove potential disagreements over costs, wages, enforcement or the pace of change.

The immediate accountability question concerns delivery. The launch announcement does not detail programme financing, annual milestones, numerical targets or a public reporting timetable. This does not establish that such arrangements are absent from the full programme.

Readers should watch for legislative proposals, training changes and concrete measures addressing women's employment barriers. For traders, the test is recruitment and productivity; for consumers, secure incomes and affordability; for policymakers, measurable improvements that extend beyond the signing ceremony.