Uganda Targets $17.7 Billion Energy Investment and Electricity Access for 85% by 2030

Uganda and the African Development Bank Group have launched a National Energy Compact targeting 85 per cent electricity access and 50 per cent access to clean cooking by 2030. The plan seeks to mobilise $17.7 billion in investment, including $9.4 billion in private capital, to expand energy infrastructure and improve supply. It forms part of Mission 300, the African Development Bank Group and World Bank Group's joint effort to connect 300 million additional Africans to electricity by 2030.

The compact was launched on 22 October 2026 at the 11th Africa Energy Market Place in Kampala, organised with Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. The two-day forum, held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on 21–22 October, explored the projects, reforms and financing needed under the theme "From Mission 300 to Vision 2040: Delivering Uganda's Energy Ambition". Ministers, utility chief executives, the Electricity Regulatory Authority, development partners and private investors gathered to agree on practical steps for implementation.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja formally launched the compact, describing it as overdue and calling for private businesses to contribute actively to Uganda's energy transformation. She linked the value of energy investment to everyday economic opportunities, including reliable electricity for farmers to irrigate crops, process produce and use cold storage. Ministers responsible for energy, finance, agriculture, science, technology and innovation, and water and environment backed the compact as a government priority during an interministerial discussion.

Electricity, clean cooking and regional trade targets

Uganda's targets include around 2,500 MW of operational capacity by 2030 and a further 5,800 MW reaching financial close for commissioning after that date. The compact calls for 2,712 mini-grids and regional energy exports of between 500 MW and 650 MW by 2030, alongside its electricity and clean cooking access goals. African Development Bank Vice President Kevin Kariuki said Uganda's largely untapped renewable resources, much of which could provide steady power, and planned reforms supporting independent transmission projects could strengthen its position in the East African Power Pool.

Projects and reforms receive a delivery timetable

Participants produced a Uganda Energy Access Investment Brief aligned with Mission 300 and agreed on Category A projects expected to be operational by the end of 2030. They identified Category B projects that should reach financial close within that period, laying the groundwork for the broader transformation envisaged in Uganda's Vision 2040. Policy and regulatory reform recommendations received implementation timelines, with Energy and Mineral Development Minister Monica Masanza describing the compact as a delivery plan backed by dates, responsible institutions and financing.

Private investment and public accountability

The government agreed to establish a Compact Delivery and Monitoring Unit within the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to oversee implementation and accountability, with its first semi-annual progress report due in December 2026. Wale Shonibare, the Bank Group's Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, said the forum brought together the reforms, financing instruments and institutional clarity investors need, praising Uganda's ownership of its reform agenda and coordination of partners around one roadmap. The Kampala meeting marked the first formal consultation on delivering the compact since its presentation at the Africa Energy Forum in June 2026, when Uganda joined the third cohort of Mission 300 countries.