American Pecans partners as official snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali X IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil

The festive season calls for great food, wonderful company and moments worth celebrating- American Pecans brought these elements together as the snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil, a strategic partnership led by branding and marketing agency Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd. Hosted by Mohit Rai & Ridhi Bansal, the celebration witnessed some of the biggest names from the entertainment and fashion worlds for a memorable Diwali gathering.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 15:32 IST
American Pecans partners as official snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali X IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil
Rekha Bhardwaj with American Pecans at ITRH Ki Diwali with IBTIDA- Ek Mehfil. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: The festive season calls for great food, wonderful company and moments worth celebrating- American Pecans brought these elements together as the snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil, a strategic partnership led by branding and marketing agency Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd. Hosted by Mohit Rai & Ridhi Bansal, the celebration witnessed some of the biggest names from the entertainment and fashion worlds for a memorable Diwali gathering.

American Pecans added a flavorful dimension to the festivities, celebrating the joy of snacking with a nut known for its naturally rich, buttery taste, delicate sweetness and satisfying crunch. Versatile and delicious, American Pecans make for an enjoyable snack on their own and a delightful addition to festive recipes, from indulgent desserts to savoury creations. Their distinctive flavour makes them a fitting addition to celebrations where food is as much a part of the experience as the company. The evening saw the presence of Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Kusha Kapila, Sophie Choudry and Nimrat Kaur, Aparshakti Khurana among other guests. Adding a soulful musical note to the celebrations, Rekha Bhardwaj delivered a captivating performance, bringing warmth and melody to the festive atmosphere.

With American Pecans bringing their signature flavour to the occasion, ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil celebrated the many pleasures of the season, where delicious snacking, music and togetherness came together to make the festive experience even more special. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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