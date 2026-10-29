UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary discusses working committee preparations; SP's Ruchi Veera says Akhilesh, Rahul to decide seat-sharing

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday said the party discussed preparations for its upcoming working committee meeting, including the political resolution to be presented, the address and arrangements for members attending the event. "The meeting concerned the arrangements for our Working Committee. We discussed the political resolution to be presented and the address. We also deliberated on ensuring proper arrangements for the accommodation of the arriving Working Committee members as well as the overall setup for the event," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ruchi Veera said the seat-sharing arrangement between the SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh would be decided by party leadership, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The alliance and seat-sharing arrangements will be decided by the party leadership. Akhilesh Yadav ji and Rahul Gandhi ji will decide," Veera said.

She stressed that Congress should seek seats where it has strong candidates, rather than demand constituencies where it lacks a viable electoral presence. "As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, Congress should seek seats where it has good candidates. There is no point in demanding seats where it has no candidates or where doing so would yield no benefit, because we have to remove the BJP, form the government in Uttar Pradesh and prepare for 2029," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar, meanwhile, underlined the importance of cooperation between the SP and Congress. "The Congress is a national party. The Samajwadi Party is a regional party. If the Samajwadi Party has 80 votes and Congress has 20 votes, then the importance of those 20 votes is more than the 80 votes; only when both combine to make 100 will they win," Rajbhar said.

Citing the fall of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government by one vote, Rajbhar emphasised the importance of every vote in determining political outcomes. "Everyone will remember that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government had fallen by just one vote," he said. (ANI)