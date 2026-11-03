DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 3

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TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MINSK, Belarus - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei ‌Lavrov visits Belarus, where he will attend the International Conference on Eurasian Security (Final Day)

SEOUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Seoul for a bilateral summit with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung (to Nov. 4) BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will pay an official visit to China (To Nov. 7)

BEIJING - At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema will pay a state visit to China (To Nov. 7) BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda with military honours at Berlin's chancellery before they sit down for closed-door talks - 0900 GMT

VIENNA - Austrian Foreign Minister Beate ‌Meinl-Reisinger holds a press conference with her Croatian and Slovenian counterparts Gordan Grlić Radman and Tone Kajzer - 1500 GMT BERLIN - Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius hosts Slovenia's Valentin Hajdinjak for talks on security, NATO, Ukraine aid and arms cooperation at Defence Ministry, Berlin. - 1205 GMT

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - His Majesty King ‌Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will pay a working visit to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, The King will be accompanied by Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius and Vincent Karremans, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, will join them for part of the programme. NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election

AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election Guam - Guamanian Legislature election

Guam - Guamanian Governor election - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5)

TEHRAN – 47th ⁠anniversary of U.S. ​embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured ⁠90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 SEOUL - East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta visist South Korea for a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung (to Nov. 7)

GRENADA - Grenadian House of Representatives Election. MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial ​Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs ⁠Council (Budget) Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠15

CABO ​VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

BRUSSELS - EU General ⁠Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted ⁠nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress ⁠of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit ‌Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – ‌Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the ​event.

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