Newmark India Marks First Year, Sets the Stage for Next Phase of Growth in 2027

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Newmark India has completed its first year of operations, marking an important milestone in the development of its real estate business in the country. Over the past year, the company has built its leadership and operating platform, expanded its presence across key markets and secured mandates across a diverse range of clients and real estate requirements.

With the foundation now in place, Newmark India has entered its second year with a clear focus on sustainable growth, deeper client relationships and greater integration across its service capabilities. Investments in people, technology and operational excellence will remain central to this next phase. Since commencing operations, Newmark India has focused on bringing together Newmark's global capabilities with strong local market expertise. The business has established strong governance and operating frameworks, strengthened its leadership and delivery teams, and built the capabilities required to support occupiers, investors and developers across markets.

Sathish Rajendren, Country Head RE & EMD, PM & FM – India & APAC, said, “Our first year was about building a strong foundation for Newmark in India. We have established our presence, built a strong team and, most importantly, earned the trust of our clients. As we enter our second year, our focus is to build on that foundation through deeper client partnerships, stronger capabilities and consistent execution. We want to build a business recognised not simply for its scale, but for the quality and measurable value of what we deliver.” Newmark India's growth comes at a time when the country's commercial real estate landscape is evolving rapidly. The continued expansion of Global Capability Centres, alongside growth across sectors such as manufacturing, life sciences, industrial and logistics, and data centres, is changing the nature of real estate requirements. At the same time, occupiers and investors are placing greater emphasis on operational efficiency, workplace experience, sustainability and long-term asset performance.

Against this backdrop, Newmark India sees an opportunity to bring its Property & Facilities Management, Project Management, Occupier Solutions and advisory capabilities together more closely. The aim is to provide clients with more connected support across the real estate lifecycle, combining on-ground execution with global expertise and consistent operating standards. Technology will be an important enabler of this strategy. Newmark India plans to deepen the use of data, automation and artificial intelligence across its operations, with a focus on better decision-making, predictive maintenance, asset performance and workplace experience. Sustainability will increasingly form part of the same operating approach, with greater emphasis on measurable improvements across areas such as energy, water and waste management.

People will be equally important to the company's next phase. Newmark India plans to continue investing in leadership development, professional growth and stronger operating processes as the business evolves. The focus will be on building teams with the expertise, agility and local market understanding required to deliver consistently for clients. The business will also look to deepen collaboration across Newmark's global and APAC network, particularly in supporting multinational occupiers with increasingly complex and cross-market real estate requirements.

Rajendren added “Our long-term opportunity is to make real estate a more strategic part of our clients' businesses. That means understanding not just their properties, but their people, operations and growth priorities. As we move forward, our ambition is clear: to strengthen our capabilities, deepen our partnerships and deliver outcomes that create lasting value for our clients.” (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)