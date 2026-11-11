Sunmax Brings Together Asia-Pacific Medical Experts for Deusaderm APAC Summit 2026, Celebrating 25 Years of Collagen Innovation

PRNewswire Singapore, November 11: Sunmax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (stock code: 4728) celebrated its 25th anniversary by bringing together medical aesthetics experts from across Asia-Pacific at Deusaderm APAC Summit 2026, held Nov. 8–10 at METT Singapore. The event convened approximately 140 aesthetic physicians, clinic leaders and partners from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, mainland China and Taiwan. Through international scientific presentations and exchanges of clinical perspectives, the summit reflected Sunmax's commitment to connecting the region's medical community.

International medical opinion leaders convene for cross-market scientific exchange The Collagen Symposium on Nov. 9 formed the academic centrepiece of the summit, featuring 15 expert speakers from seven Asia-Pacific markets. Dato' Dr. Liow Tiong Sin of Malaysia and Dr. Wang Chao Chin of Taiwan served as moderators. Across four key themes—from collagen regeneration concepts, biological mechanisms and safety management to innovative treatments and new product technology—the symposium brought together clinical experiences and professional perspectives from different markets, providing a platform for physicians to exchange knowledge.

The opening theme, "Entering the Collagen Era – The True Regeneration," featured Dr. Ting Song Lim (Malaysia), Dr. Smith Arayaskul (Thailand), Dr. Chatbongkoch Khemacheewakul (Thailand) and Dr. Akiko Imaizumi (Japan). The four physicians shared perspectives on the role of collagen in aesthetic medicine and the direction of regenerative medicine, drawing on experience from their respective markets. For "Biological Mechanisms and Safety Management," Prof. Dr. Shi Bing (mainland China), Dr. Beverly Ong-Amoranto (Philippines), Dr. Kavin Tan (Malaysia) and Dr. Lam Bee Lan (Singapore) brought scientific foundations, mechanisms of action and clinical safety considerations into a cross-border professional discussion.

The "Innovative Collagen Treatment" theme focused on clinical applications, with Dr. Ewen Chee (Singapore), Dr. Chaloemchai Sriakkrapong (Thailand), Dr. Jason Teng (Malaysia) and Dr. Jessie Lim (Malaysia) contributing diverse clinical perspectives on collagen-based treatments and emerging approaches. The concluding theme, "Introducing Deusaderm ULTRA," featured Dr. Hsu Hao, Dr. Wu Hsun Pai and Dr. Chen Chang Cyuan, all from Taiwan, who introduced the company's next phase of collagen technology and product development to the international medical audience.

Together, the international faculty of 15 speakers and two moderators demonstrated the breadth of expertise across Asia-Pacific aesthetic medicine. The event also enabled clinical thinking, practical experience and scientific perspectives from different markets to be shared on one platform, moving beyond the limitations of viewing clinical developments through a single-market lens. Deusaderm ULTRA preview highlights Sunmax's continued commitment to innovation

Deusaderm ULTRA was another highlight of the summit. Developed using Sunmax's patented Triple Cross-Linking Technology, the product is a Type I atelocollagen injectable. Previewed to Asia-Pacific physicians at the event, it reflects the company's continued investment in collagen technology and formulation innovation. Deusaderm ULTRA is expected to enter Southeast Asian markets in phases beginning in 2027, with actual launch timing subject to local regulatory requirements and approval progress. 25th anniversary celebration honours regional partners and connects medical communities

At the 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Nov. 9, Sunmax presented a range of Deusaderm awards honouring partner clinics and medical professionals who have long supported brand development and physician education. Recognition spanned different tiers of certified clinics, Luminary Ambassadors and Distinguished Educators. The cross-market celebration brought invited speakers, medical institutions and industry partners together to mark 25 years of Sunmax's development. To date, Sunmax reports cumulative sales of more than three million syringes across its markets, a network of 2,500 certified medical institutions and more than 3,000 trained physicians. Since its establishment in 2001, the company has continued to expand across Asia-Pacific while strengthening its home market in Taiwan, entering Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia from 2023 onwards, followed by Thailand in 2026.

Deepening collaboration through international exchange and looking to the next 25 years Sunmax Biotechnology CEO Mr. Ming Yi Lin said: "Over the past 25 years, Sunmax's growth has been fueled not just by technological innovation, but by the shared trust and experience of physicians worldwide. Convening top aesthetic experts from seven Asia-Pacific markets underscores our promise to advance medical education and drive industry progress together. Looking ahead, we will continue to introduce breakthrough technologies and work alongside our regional partners to define a new era for collagen."

The summit was co-organised by Sunmax and its regional partners, Vanguard Aesthetics (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines) and Waqoo, Inc. (Japan), further connecting international physician communities, medical education and regional market development. About Sunmax Biotechnology

Founded in 2001 in Taiwan's Southern Taiwan Science Park, Sunmax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. specialises in the research, development and manufacture of medical-grade injectable collagen. The company was listed on the Taipei Exchange in 2012 (stock code: 4728) and continues to invest in collagen technology, manufacturing and physician education. About Deusaderm

Deusaderm is Sunmax's international brand of injectable collagen. Its current product portfolio includes Deusaderm PURE, VITAL and LIDO, with Deusaderm ULTRA planned as a future addition. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)