India hosts ASEAN envoys for briefing on maritime domain awareness and security

India hosted ASEAN Ambassadors and High Commissioners for a briefing on Maritime Domain Awareness and Maritime Security as part of the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "ASEAN Ambassadors/ High Commissioners were hosted at the @IFC_IOR on 4 November 2026 for a briefing on Maritime Domain Awareness & Maritime Security as part of the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation."

As per the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the visit of diplomatic representatives from ASEAN nations offered the delegation a firsthand understanding of the Centre's operational capabilities, multinational ILO framework and its role in facilitating timely maritime information sharing and coordinated responses to incidents at sea. Discussions centred on emerging maritime security challenges, regional maritime awareness and opportunities to strengthen collaborative MDA through closer engagement between India and ASEAN nations, IFC-IOR said in a statement on X.

The discussions reflected the growing convergence of maritime interests and the shared commitment towards a safe, secure and stable Indian Ocean Region (IOR), in consonance with India's Act East policy and MAHASAGAR vision. The MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) was announced in 2025. The initiative emphasises sustainability, resilience, and collective responsibility of the maritime commons.

India has emphasised maritime security and the safety of seafarers against the backdrop of attacks on vessels amid conflicts in West Asia and Europe. Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's commitment to ASEAN centrality, a cornerstone of the country’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

Speaking at the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in the Philippines, Rajnath Singh hoped the ADMM meeting would strengthen mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation between member states. “On this occasion, India reiterates its unwavering commitment to ASEAN centrality, which is a cornerstone of our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. This forum is important for maintaining a resilient, secure and prosperous region. I hope today’s ADMM meeting will help strengthen our mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation,” the Defence Minister said. (ANI)