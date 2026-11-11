SGOU, Saina Human AI sign MoU to offer AI training to over one lakh learners

PNN Kollam (Kerala) [India], November 11: Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi-based Saina Human AI to expand access to artificial intelligence (AI) education and skill development for its learner community of more than one lakh.

The MoU was signed at the university headquarters in Kureepuzha, Kollam, on November 6 as part of the initiative ‘Keralam, Let’s Talk AI – Towards an AI-Powered Keralam’. SGOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Jagathy Raj V. P. signed the agreement on behalf of the university, while Bilal Navadh, Chief Executive Officer of Saina Human AI, represented the company.

The collaboration will focus on four areas: skill development, AI-integrated learning, industry collaboration and the development of agentic solutions for education. It is aimed at providing learners, particularly those pursuing open and distance education, with exposure to emerging AI technologies and their practical applications. Two programmes — AI Content and Media Production and Applied AI for Modern Professionals — will be offered in the initial phase. More programmes are planned under the partnership. Details of enrolment and course schedules will be announced separately by the university.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the link between academic learning and industry requirements while making AI education accessible to a wider student community. It is also expected to contribute to technology-driven learning and innovation in Kerala’s higher education sector. SGOU Registrar Dr. Abhilash Babu, Controller of Examinations Dr. Anantha Reshmi, Cyber Controller Bijumon T., and Deputy Registrar (Academics) Nowsher were among the university officials present at the signing ceremony.

Representatives of Saina Human AI and Saina Group, including Huwiz Naseer, Anas Hassan, Christy and Aashiq Bava CEO, Saina Group, also attended the event. Sreenarayanaguru Open University, headquartered in Kollam, is a state open university offering distance and online education through its learning centres. Saina Human AI, based in Kochi, is engaged in AI content creation, video production and AI education through its Saina Human AI Academy.

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