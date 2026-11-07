"Narendra Modi ki aukaat nahi...": Abhijeet Dipke attacks PM, accuses him of yielding to Trump's demands during Kochi protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched a multi-pronged attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party's 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dipke accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's interests in its dealings with US President Donald Trump, questioned the government's response to young people protesting against SIR and challenged allegations that the CJP was being controlled by foreign forces.

Responding to allegations that external forces were controlling the CJP to destabilise India, Dipke turned the accusation against the government. He questioned India's reported commitment to stop purchasing Russian oil and the tariff terms cited by him. His remarks focused on three issues: India's Russian oil purchases, the 18% tariff on Indian goods and the alleged zero-tariff arrangement for US products. He used these issues to question the government's handling of its economic and diplomatic relationship with Washington.

“They talk of external forces controlling the CJP to destabilise India. I want to ask Modi: who was it that surrendered to Trump? Who was it that agreed, at Trump’s behest, to stop purchasing Russian oil? Who was it that accepted a deal where India would face an 18% tariff, while India, in return, would impose a 0% tariff? It is you who sold out this country—not us. You sold the nation to Trump—we did not. As for the person to whom you sold it... He has landed himself in a mess today...” Dipke said. Dipke also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, describing them as the soul, backbone and mind of India, respectively.

He said PM Modi could not match the contributions of these leaders, even if he remained in power for 120 years. He also criticised the ideological organisation the Prime Minister belongs to, making allegations about its role during India's freedom struggle. “As I have said before, Mahatma Gandhi is the soul of India, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is the backbone of India, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is the mind of India. 'Narendra Modi ki aukaat nahi hai inse bada banne ki.' Even if he were to remain in power for 120 years—let alone the 12 years he has already spent—he could never become greater than Ambedkar, Gandhi, or Nehru; it is simply impossible. He is merely dreaming... He can never accomplish what they did for this nation, precisely because of the organisation he hails from. While these great men were fighting for the country’s independence, you were busy polishing the shoes of the colonisers. You were a servant, even back then, for those who ruled over India...” he said.

Dipke further questioned the government's response to young people protesting against SIR. He alleged that protesters were being labelled as backed by Pakistan, the US and American billionaire George Soros. He questioned why the chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, is significant to PM Modi. “The change in the government will only happen through the electoral system... Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi that he is waging war against the youth of his own country?... When the kids come out on the streets, you call them Pakistan-backed, America-backed, Soros-funded...” he said.

In another personal attack, Dipke questioned the Prime Minister's concern for children and young people. “Well, if you had children of your own, you’d understand. You don’t even have a family of your own. (Arrey tumhare bacche hotey toh tumhey pata chalta. Khud ki toh koi family nahi hai). You don’t care at all about the children of this country...” he said.

Dipke earlier said he had travelled to Kochi at the invitation of local organisers and actor-activist Prakash Raj to participate in the CJP's protest against SIR. (ANI)