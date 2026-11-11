EMCON 2026 Forges A New Path in Mumbai: Over 2,000 Delegates and Global Emergency Medicine Leaders Convene

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: EMCON 2026, the international conference on Emergency Medicine and the 28th national conference of the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), concluded with a triumph in Mumbai, bringing together more than 2,000 delegates, 300 national faculty members and over 50 international faculty members. The conference comprised of three days of scientific exchange about clinical innovation and global collaboration, featuring a packed agenda with 6 parallel workshop tracks, 60 themed sessions and live simulation theatres.

Hosted from October 30th to November 1st, 2026, at Powai, Mumbai, the conference was organised under the leadership of Dr Sandeep Gore, Organising Chairman, along with Dr Nitin Jagasia, Organising Secretary, and an accomplished scientific and organising team including Scientific Chair Dr Shrinath Kumar along with Scientific Co-chairs Dr Rajadurai & Dr Shweta Tyagi. With the theme “Innovation, Collaboration and Excellence in Emergency Medicine,” EMCON 2026 placed resuscitation at the centre of the specialty's future, guided by its defining philosophy: “Excellence in Emergency Medicine comes from excellence in resuscitation.”

Global Leaders Unite in Mumbai: The grand inaugural ceremony witnessed an exceptional convergence of international Emergency Medicine leadership. This included Dr Ian Higginson, President, Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), United Kingdom; Dr Pauline Convocar, President, International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM); and Dr Julina Md Noor, President, World Interactive Network Focused on Critical Ultrasound (WINFOCUS), participated in the inauguration. Dr L. Anthony Cirillo, President, American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), delivered an inaugural address, further strengthening the conference's international significance. The conference received endorsements from the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM), reflecting the growing global recognition of India's Emergency Medicine fraternity.

Distinguished Healthcare Leaders Grace the Inauguration: Dr Abhijat Sheth, Chairman, National Medical Commission (NMC), graced the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest. Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, and Dr Arunesh Punetha, Regional Director, Apollo Hospitals, attended as Guests of Honour. The ceremony was also graced by Dr K. Hariprasad, Founder Member of SEMI, and Dr S. Narayani, Director-Regional Operations, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, as distinguished guests. Other honoured guests included Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Head-MSOG, Fortis Healthcare, Dr Kiran Shingote, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, and Ms Rinku Mavani, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai. The presence of senior healthcare executives, academic leaders, professional society presidents and clinicians highlighted the increasing recognition of Emergency Medicine as a critical pillar of modern healthcare systems.

Three Extraordinary Live Demonstrations Redefine Resuscitation Education: Among the most distinctive highlights of EMCON 2026 were three major live educational demonstrations of advanced resuscitative procedures:

- Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) in the Emergency Department - demonstrating the expanding frontiers of extracorporeal life support in emergency resuscitation. - Perimortem Caesarean Section - highlighting the critical importance of decisive intervention during maternal cardiac arrest.

- Resuscitative Thoracotomy - showcasing an advanced, time-critical intervention in traumatic cardiac arrest. These demonstrations formed a unique signature of EMCON 2026, translating complex, high-stakes resuscitation concepts into powerful educational experiences.

The conference reinforced a fundamental message: Emergency Medicine must lead not only in the initial recognition and stabilisation of critically ill patients, but also in mastering advanced, life-saving resuscitative interventions. Dr Sandeep Gore Elected National President of SEMI for 2026–2028: In another defining milestone, Dr Sandeep Gore, Organising Chairman of EMCON 2026 and Director - Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai, was elected National President of the Society for Emergency Medicine India for the 2026–2028 term. He succeeded Dr Sowjanya Shree Patibandla, taking over the leadership of the national professional body at a pivotal moment in the specialty's evolution.

In his inaugural presidential address, Dr Sandeep Gore outlined an ambitious vision for Indian Emergency Medicine, declaring, “Emergency Medicine is a resuscitative specialty, and Emergency Medicine physicians must be masters of resuscitation.” He further asserted, “India will lead global Emergency Medicine.” His address emphasised the need to strengthen clinical excellence, advanced resuscitation capabilities, Emergency Medicine education, professional leadership and international collaboration, positioning Indian Emergency Medicine for a greater role on the global stage.

Emergency Medicine Anthem Receives an Enthusiastic Reception: Another memorable moment of the inauguration was the official launch of the Emergency Medicine Anthem, written by Dr Sandeep Gore and registered as an original intellectual property with the Copyright Office, Government of India. The anthem, celebrating the courage, commitment and life-saving mission of emergency physicians, received an enthusiastic response from delegates, with applause and cheers filling the auditorium. Its launch gave the conference a powerful emotional dimension, celebrating not merely the scientific advancement of Emergency Medicine but also the identity, pride and collective spirit of the fraternity. Dr Imron Subhan, Executive Chair, SEMI, and Dr Saravana Kumar, Executive Co-Chair, SEMI made significant contributions to the conference's success. The research committee, with important contributions under leadership of Dr Sowjanya Shree Patibandla along with Dr Nilu Sunil, Dr Harshita Sridhar and Dr Priyanka M., supported the conference's academic and research initiatives.

The organising and scientific teams, volunteers, faculty members, delegates and institutional partners collectively ensured the successful execution of an international event of this scale. More Than a Conference - A Movement for Indian Emergency Medicine: Overwhelming participation and enthusiastic response from the national and international Emergency Medicine fraternity demonstrated the growing strength, confidence and academic maturity of the specialty in India.

EMCON 2026 successfully brought together scientific excellence, hands-on resuscitation education, professional leadership and global collaboration under one platform. What began as a national conference emerged as a global celebration of Indian Emergency Medicine. With a new national leadership, a renewed emphasis on mastering resuscitation and a clear ambition to contribute to global Emergency Medicine, EMCON 2026 has set the stage for the next chapter of the specialty. EMCON 2026 became a movement that redefines the functional standards, strengthened the identity and shape the future of Emergency Medicine in India.

About EMCON 2026 EMCON 2026 was the 28th National Conference of the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), organised as an International Conference on Emergency Medicine from October 30 to November 1, 2026, in Mumbai.

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