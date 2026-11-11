Adani’s Kutch Copper becomes 1st Indian producer to secure global ‘Copper Mark’ certification

Kutch Copper Ltd, a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, became the first Indian producer to receive the Veramark Assurance, formerly known as the Copper Mark certification. The facility operates one of the world's largest single-location copper smelters and obtained the recognition following an independent review of its environmental, social, and governance standards.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 18:13 IST
Adani’s Kutch Copper becomes 1st Indian producer to secure global ‘Copper Mark’ certification
Representive Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kutch Copper Ltd, a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, became the first Indian producer to receive the Veramark Assurance, formerly known as the Copper Mark certification. The facility operates one of the world's largest single-location copper smelters and obtained the recognition following an independent review of its environmental, social, and governance standards. The certification assesses industrial sites against the Copper Mark Responsible Production Framework and Joint Due Diligence Standard. Established as an independent verification system, the framework monitors practices across copper, nickel, and zinc supply chains through third-party audits.

This system allows certified units to show alignment with international benchmarks and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 12 regarding responsible consumption and production. "Achieving the Copper Mark, a first for any Indian producer, underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible production," said Vinay Prakash, CEO of Adani Natural Resources and Managing Director of KCL.

"This milestone positions Kutch Copper among an elite group of leading global producers adhering to internationally recognised standards," Prakash added. "As copper becomes increasingly vital to global electrification, renewable energy, modern mobility, and infrastructure, Kutch Copper is committed to delivering the high-quality metal India needs to power its future while adhering to the highest global standards of environmental and social stewardship." The assurance system requires regular reassessments to monitor operational standards over time. International mining and metals firms such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, Antofagasta, and Aurubis previously adopted the Veramark framework across their respective operations.

The certification arrived amid higher worldwide metal consumption, driven by developments in electric mobility, power transmission networks, renewable energy projects, digital networks, and industrial manufacturing. Across global markets, commercial buyers, institutional investors, and trading partners continuously seek mineral suppliers that comply with third-party operating standards.

Through this audit completion, the company aimed to supply certified refined metal directly to international businesses designing regional and cross-border supply networks. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale-Ups

EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale...

Global
3
Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal possible

Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal poss...

Global
4
Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026