Russia's bear attack death toll rises to 35 since spring, RIA reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 18:18 IST
Russia's bear attack death toll rises to 35 since spring, RIA reports

​Bear attacks ​across Russia have ‌claimed 35 ​lives since the start of ‌the spring, with the latest victim a security guard at a holiday ‌camp in Kamchatka, according to data ‌compiled by Russia's RIA state news agency released on Wednesday. Russia has struggled ⁠to ​control ⁠bear numbers in some regions, prompting authorities ⁠to draw up measures to cull ​their numbers after a series of ⁠fatal attacks.

The number of deaths linked ⁠to ​bear attacks has risen sharply in recent weeks, rising ⁠from 22 as of early October, according ⁠to ⁠RIA, to 35 now.

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