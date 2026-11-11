​Bear attacks ​across Russia have ‌claimed 35 ​lives since the start of ‌the spring, with the latest victim a security guard at a holiday ‌camp in Kamchatka, according to data ‌compiled by Russia's RIA state news agency released on Wednesday. Russia has struggled ⁠to ​control ⁠bear numbers in some regions, prompting authorities ⁠to draw up measures to cull ​their numbers after a series of ⁠fatal attacks.

The number of deaths linked ⁠to ​bear attacks has risen sharply in recent weeks, rising ⁠from 22 as of early October, according ⁠to ⁠RIA, to 35 now.