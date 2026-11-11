Russia's bear attack death toll rises to 35 since spring, RIA reports
Bear attacks across Russia have claimed 35 lives since the start of the spring, with the latest victim a security guard at a holiday camp in Kamchatka, according to data compiled by Russia's RIA state news agency released on Wednesday. Russia has struggled to control bear numbers in some regions, prompting authorities to draw up measures to cull their numbers after a series of fatal attacks.
The number of deaths linked to bear attacks has risen sharply in recent weeks, rising from 22 as of early October, according to RIA, to 35 now.