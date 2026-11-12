CA Wallah Students Secure AIR 3 and AIR 4 in CA Foundation September 2026 Results, 15 Feature Among Top 20

Education company PhysicsWallah (PW)’s Chartered Accountancy preparation vertical, CA Wallah, has recorded a strong performance in the CA Foundation examinations, with its students securing prominent positions in the All India Rankings announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), following the recent result announcement. Vaibhavi Singhal secured AIR 3, while Tajas Mohata achieved AIR 4, placing CA Wallah students among the top performers in the examination.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 14:39 IST
CA Wallah Students Secure AIR 3 and AIR 4 in CA Foundation September 2026 Results, 15 Feature Among Top 20
The results demonstrate CA Wallah’s expertise in CA exam preparation, with students making a mark among the Top 20 rank holders.. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW)’s Chartered Accountancy preparation vertical, CA Wallah, has recorded a strong performance in the CA Foundation examinations, with its students securing prominent positions in the All India Rankings announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), following the recent result announcement. Vaibhavi Singhal secured AIR 3, while Tajas Mohata achieved AIR 4, placing CA Wallah students among the top performers in the examination.

In this exam, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared 20 All-India Rankings, of which 15 students from CA Wallah earned rankings among top 20. Among the many achievers, performers include Vaibhavi Singhal (AIR 3) and Tajas Mohata (AIR4). These students underwent rigorous preparation with the help of CA Wallah’s curriculum and guidance from the faculty.

Student Vaibhavi Singhal, scoring an AIR 3 in CA Foundation, shared, “Clearing CA Foundation with Rank 3 feels like a promise I made to myself and finally fulfilled. The faculty at PW’s CA Wallah supported me at every step, guided my preparation, and believed in me. I have also been a part of PW’s Commerce Wallah for my 12th Board Exam preparation and was able to score 97.8%, so continuing with PW felt like the right option. The faculty helped me understand how to approach the exam, guiding me through every step, and with the support of my family, I kept moving towards my goals.” Tajas Mohata, AIR 4, CA Foundation added, “Securing Rank 4 feels incredibly special because this journey taught me how to trust myself. I studied in the Sampurna Infinity Batch of PW’s CA Wallah. The notes and guidance from the faculty at PW’s CA Wallah helped me stay structured and confident. Focusing equally on all subjects and knowing when to slow down and understand deeply made the real difference.”

Speaking on the students’ performance, Manish Kumar, Chief Project Officer, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, “These results reflect the hard work, discipline and consistency our students have shown throughout their preparation. At CA Wallah, our focus has always been on helping students build strong conceptual foundations and approach their preparation with clarity and confidence. We understand that the CA journey comes with its share of challenges, and we strive to stand by our students with the right guidance and support at every step. We are immensely proud of all our students.” The results serve as an inspiration for aspiring Chartered Accountants across the country and reflect PhysicsWallah (PW)’s continued efforts to make professional exam preparation more accessible and learner-focused.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW’s offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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