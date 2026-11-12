American head of UN tech agency wins second term
The US head of the United Nations telecommunications agency resoundingly won a second four-year mandate on Thursday, obtaining a key objective for the Trump administration which is trying to counter China within the global body.
Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who ran unopposed, won the election for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the UN body that sets standards for new technologies - with 164 votes out of 173 votes. "Together, we can make sure the digital future leaves no one behind," she said at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar, referring to her objective of connecting the 2 billion people around the world who remain offline.
The ITU, one of the oldest UN agencies established in 1865 to help harmonise telegraph services, allocates global radio spectrum and helps set standards for AI and emerging technologies. "US leadership in UN entities is key to promoting America First principles," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters before the vote, naming the re-election of Bogdan-Martin as a key example.