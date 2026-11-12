American head of UN tech agency wins second term

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 14:35 IST
American head of UN tech agency wins second term

​The US head of ​the United Nations telecommunications ‌agency ​resoundingly won a second four-year mandate on Thursday, obtaining a key ‌objective for the Trump administration which is trying to counter China within the global body.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who ran unopposed, won ‌the election for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the ‌UN body that sets standards for new technologies - with 164 votes out of 173 votes. "Together, we can make sure the ⁠digital ​future leaves ⁠no one behind," she said at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in ⁠Doha, Qatar, referring to her objective of connecting the ​2 billion people around the world who remain offline.

The ⁠ITU, one of the oldest UN agencies established in 1865 to ⁠help ​harmonise telegraph services, allocates global radio spectrum and helps set standards for AI and emerging technologies. "US leadership ⁠in UN entities is key to promoting America First principles," ⁠a ⁠State Department spokesperson told Reuters before the vote, naming the re-election of Bogdan-Martin as ‌a key ‌example.

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026