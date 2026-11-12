SEBI, IEPFA to organise Niveshak Shivir to resolve investors' pending claims, KYC issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will jointly organise the eighth 'Niveshak Shivir' in New Delhi on November 17, 2026, according to a statement by the market regulator.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 17:51 IST
SEBI, IEPFA to organise Niveshak Shivir to resolve investors' pending claims, KYC issues
SEBI logo (Photo/@SEBI_updates). Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will jointly organise the eighth 'Niveshak Shivir' in New Delhi on November 17, 2026, according to a statement by the market regulator. According to the release, the event will be organised in collaboration with market infrastructure institutions and registrar and transfer agents.

"The participating MIIs are BSE, CDSL, NSE and NSDL and RTAs are KFIN Technologies Limited, MUFG Intime India Private Limited, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd., Purva Sharegistry India Pvt, etc," the regulator said in the release. The initiative aims to facilitate the transfer of unpaid dividends for up to seven years, assist investors with KYC and nomination updates, and address issues related to the transmission of securities.

It will also help investors resolve pending IEPFA claims involving unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends, besides assisting them in obtaining duplicate share certificates. The Niveshak Shivir will be held on November 17, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi. Participants can enter the venue through Gate No. 3 on Vardhaman Marg, SEBI said.

"For entry into the Niveshak Shivir, the shareholders or their representatives are advised to bring their official government identification documents like Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, PAN card, Driver's license, etc," it noted. In a separate development, the market regulator had directed registered market intermediaries to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) and tax-reporting systems in line with the revised income tax rules, aimed at ensuring compliance with international financial account reporting requirements.

In a circular, SEBI said, "Registered intermediaries shall incorporate AEOI reporting and due diligence requirements into their customer onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) frameworks." The directions follow the introduction of the Income-tax Act, 2025, and Income-tax Rules, 2026, which replaced the earlier income tax framework with effect from April 1, 2026. (ANI)

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