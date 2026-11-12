Soccer-Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League  

​Crystal Palace ​sacked ‌manager Pierre ​Sage on Thursday, bringing the ‌Frenchman's five-month tenure to an end after a poor ‌start to the Premier League ‌season left the club marooned at the bottom of the ⁠table. Sage's ​departure ⁠followed a 3-1 home loss ⁠to Liverpool on Sunday, the ​south London club's fourth straight ⁠Premier League defeat.

"Crystal Palace Football ⁠Club ​can confirm that Pierre Sage has left ⁠his role as manager," Palace ⁠said ⁠in a statement.