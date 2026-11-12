Soccer-Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League
Crystal Palace sacked manager Pierre Sage on Thursday, bringing the Frenchman's five-month tenure to an end after a poor start to the Premier League season left the club marooned at the bottom of the table. Sage's departure followed a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday, the south London club's fourth straight Premier League defeat.
"Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager," Palace said in a statement.