Soccer-Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League  

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 18:16 IST
Soccer-Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League  

​Crystal Palace ​sacked ‌manager Pierre ​Sage on Thursday, bringing the ‌Frenchman's five-month tenure to an end after a poor ‌start to the Premier League ‌season left the club marooned at the bottom of the ⁠table. Sage's ​departure ⁠followed a 3-1 home loss ⁠to Liverpool on Sunday, the ​south London club's fourth straight ⁠Premier League defeat.

"Crystal Palace Football ⁠Club ​can confirm that Pierre Sage has left ⁠his role as manager," Palace ⁠said ⁠in a statement.

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