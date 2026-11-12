Rajasthan: Pushkar Animal Fair Day 3 witnesses steady arrival of horses and camels

The third day of the Pushkar Animal Fair witnessed a steady arrival of camels and horses, with animal rearers from different parts of the country bringing their livestock to the annual event. While foreign tourists were seen exploring the fair and experiencing its vibrant atmosphere, animal rearers raised concerns over the lack of basic amenities, including drinking water, electricity, proper space and seating arrangements.

The fair attracted visitors from abroad, including a tourist from Sweden, who was visiting Pushkar for the first time. Sharing her experience, she described the place as busy and hectic but said she was enjoying her stay. "I think it is a very busy and hectic place. I love it so far. It has been lovely to meet other people interested in photography, so I hope I continue to enjoy my stay here," she told ANI.

Speaking about the camels and the atmosphere at the fair, she added, "I think it is just an amazing place. I love the atmosphere and the people. Everyone has been so friendly so far." However, animal rearers attending the fair expressed disappointment over the arrangements made for their livestock.

Bablu, who travelled from Hanumangarh district with 15 camels, said there were inadequate facilities for animals at the fairground. "There is no arrangement for the animals. There is no drinking water facility and no proper space. There are no facilities here," he said.

Raising concerns over cleanliness and the condition of the ground, he said the uneven and unsuitable surface could cause injuries to the animals. "The camels need proper cleanliness. If someone's foot slips, they could become lame or suffer an injury. The place is not suitable for them," he added.

Another animal rearer, who arrived from Jodhpur with horses, also complained about the lack of basic amenities. "There is nothing here. There is no water, no electricity and no facility to sit. The ground is uneven, so how can the horses sit comfortably? It is also cold, and the fair has been organised like this. Someone should take care of these arrangements," he said.

Highlighting the difficulties faced during the night, Bishnoi said the absence of electricity made it difficult to keep track of the animals. "At night, there is no electricity. If some camels get loose, how are we supposed to catch them? There is no proper water facility either. Look at these mounds of uneven ground; how can the camels sit here?" he said.

Meanwhile, horse rearers also arrived at the fair with Marwari horses, a breed known for its distinctive appearance. With camels and horses continuing to arrive and visitors exploring the fair, the event remains a major attraction. However, animal rearers have urged the authorities to improve basic facilities, particularly water supply, electricity, cleanliness and suitable space, to ensure better conditions for the animals and their owners. (ANI)