Fitch Ratings maintains 'neutral' outlook on European real estate, expects stable property valuations

Fitch Ratings has maintained its 'neutral' outlook on the European real estate sector, citing strong market fundamentals and expectations of short-lived interest rate hikes that are likely to support broadly stable property valuations, the ratings agency said in a report. The report noted that a sharp correction in property valuations is unlikely, as asset values have already adjusted to the higher interest rate environment during 2022–2023.

It further highlighted that rental growth in 2027, driven by inflation-linked lease agreements outside the UK, is expected to offset potential valuation pressures from rising yields in certain segments, limiting the overall impact on property values. "Fitch Ratings has maintained its ‘neutral’ sector outlook on European real estate, reflecting solid real estate fundamentals and expectations that interest rate increases will be short-lived, supporting broadly stable property valuations," the ratings agency said.

However, the report identified residential-for-rent properties as the most vulnerable segment to higher interest rates, with low valuation yields of 3.5–4.0 per cent increasing sensitivity to rising borrowing costs. It noted that higher land, construction and financing costs are also restricting new developments, while rent regulations in Germany, Sweden, France and Spain are limiting rental increases relative to operating costs.

"Fitch-rated residential-for-rent companies are reducing leverage because of narrowing interest coverage ratios, which are the tightest in the sector," it said. Despite these pressures, Fitch noted that strong demand for rental housing and limited new supply continue to support the segment's investment outlook. However, weaker rental growth prospects could weigh on property valuations and investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, prime offices in central business districts are expected to remain resilient, benefiting from limited new supply since 2022 and sustained demand for high-quality, environmentally compliant office spaces suited to hybrid working arrangements. As per Fitch, "London, Paris and Berlin may also benefit from AI-related employment growth."

In contrast, secondary office properties face greater risks, particularly those with weaker locations, building quality or sustainability credentials. The report noted that allowing the conversion of such properties to alternative uses could help address excess supply. On the retail front, Fitch highlighted increasing acquisition activity across shopping centres, retail parks and outlets, in line with its expectations.

While new retail developments remain limited, investment in existing properties has supported rental growth and improvements in tenant mix, alongside expanded food and beverage offerings. However, the ratings agency cautioned that retail properties remain more exposed to a potential decline in rental income compared with other commercial real estate segments.

"A rental downturn would affect retail income more quickly than income from longer-leased logistics or office portfolios," it noted. (ANI)