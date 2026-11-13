Cricket-Australia's Beardman sparks England capitulation with six wickets on debut

Debutant Mahli Beardman took 6-24 in the ​first one-day international on Friday to steer Australia to a ​seven-wicket win over England in Perth, despite discontent ‌in ​the home camp after the resurfacing of "Sandpapergate" allegations. England were bowled out for 131 in 33.4 overs after losing the toss, and the hosts reached 132-3 in 23.3 overs courtesy of a quickfire ‌50 by captain Mitch Marsh.

"It's just a great privilege and honour to be able to represent my country, and then to be able to go out and take a few wickets as well is just a cherry on top," said Beardman. The match was played against a backdrop ‌of division in Australian cricket following the release this week of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, in which the batter said knowledge of ‌the 2018 ball-tampering incident in Cape Town extended beyond those sanctioned.

Current test captain Pat Cummins described the allegations as "100% wrong" at an hour-long press conference on Friday. Former Australia opener David Warner, who received a 12-month playing ban for his role in the ball-tampering incident, supported Khawaja's account in TV commentary. Australia started positively on Friday ⁠on a ​fast and bouncy pitch at Perth ⁠Stadium, with seamers Spencer Johnson (3-42) and Xavier Bartlett (1-46) forcing catches off England openers Ben Duckett for nine and Tom Banton for 25.

Western Australia fast bowler Beardman, in ⁠his first ODI, then wreaked havoc. The right-armer hit an immaculate length and had the ball seaming away, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis catching England skipper Harry Brook ​for one, Joe Root for 17 and Jordan Cox for two.

Sam Curran and Liam Dawson then failed to score as ⁠Beardman became the first Australian since Tony Dodemaide in 1988 to take five wickets on his debut. The 21-year-old picked up his sixth wicket when Jofra Archer was caught ⁠at ​gully for 11, leaving top-scorer Gus Atkinson with no more partners and unbeaten on 29.

Atkinson bowled Travis Head for a golden duck in the second over of Australia's reply but Marsh struck four sixes in his half-century before being caught in the deep off ⁠Jamie Overton (1-35). With the sting gone from the game, Archer had Cooper Connolly caught for 27, before Matt Renshaw joined Inglis to guide Australia ⁠home.

"Everybody knows we've been in ⁠this position before where we've gone 1-0 down in a series and we've managed to end up winning that series, so that's the main aim at the minute," Brook said. The three-match series moves to ‌Adelaide on Sunday and ‌concludes in Hobart on Wednesday.