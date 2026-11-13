From Classrooms to Parliament: 194 VIBGYOR Students Explore India’s Institutions with Chhatra Sansad

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 13: A delegation of 194 students, accompanied by 22 teachers from VIBGYOR Group of Schools’ Cluster 1 across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Surat, participated in an experiential learning programme in New Delhi from November 4 to 6, 2026.

Organised through a collaboration between VIBGYOR Group of Schools, Chhatra Sansad and InternNation Knowledge Tours in association with Olympia Tours, the initiative connected classroom learning with visits to national institutions and interactions with policymakers, scientists, diplomats and journalists. Visits to Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan anchored the programme, bringing students closer to the institutions at the centre of India’s democratic and constitutional framework. The programme also included a visit to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, extending its focus to electoral governance.

A highlight was an interaction with Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Labour and Employment. The session provided students and teachers an opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with a national policymaker. The science and technology component included an interaction with Sunita Verma, Scientist G and Group Coordinator at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Students also visited the BRIC–National Institute of Plant Genome Research and interacted with its Director, Prof. Manoj Prasad, adding exposure to scientific research to the programme.

Diplomatic engagements included a visit to the Embassy of Finland and an interaction with a diplomat at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, also known as Russian House. These engagements introduced students to international relations and cultural exchange. A visit to Republic’s studios and a separate interaction with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai broadened the experience to include journalism, national media and public communication.

“Interacting with students is always a joy. Their curiosity and aspirations strengthen our confidence in India’s future. I am glad that VIBGYOR and Chhatra Sansad have taken this initiative to introduce students to our national institutions at school age. Such exposure can broaden their understanding, inspire responsible citizenship and help them grow into informed individuals who contribute meaningfully to the nation,” said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Labour and Employment. Tripti Parekh of VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “When students encounter institutions beyond their textbooks, their questions become deeper and their learning becomes more personal. This programme brought together civic understanding, scientific curiosity and global perspectives. Our collaboration with Chhatra Sansad and InternNation Knowledge Tours reflects VIBGYOR’s commitment to preparing students to engage thoughtfully and confidently with the world.”

Adv. Kunal Sharma, Founder President, Chhatra Sansad, said, “Democratic awareness must begin while young people are forming their understanding of society. Bringing students closer to public institutions creates space for questions about responsibility, participation and service. We want them to recognise that citizenship is something they practise, and that their contribution to the country can begin well before adulthood.” Aditya Vegda, Vice President, Chhatra Sansad, said, “A student who studies Parliament should have the opportunity to experience it. A student curious about science should be able to engage with a researcher. Through this collaboration with Olympia Sportz and Events and VIBGYOR, we sought to make those connections possible. The larger purpose is to help students see a place for themselves in India’s public life—as informed citizens, future professionals and people willing to contribute.”

The three-day initiative brought governance, research, diplomacy and media into a shared educational experience. Through the programme, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, Olympia Sportz and Events, Chhatra Sansad and InternNation Knowledge Tours sought to encourage inquiry, broaden students’ aspirations and strengthen the connection between academic learning and responsible citizenship. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)