"Modi-led administration is so fearful...": Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of sabotaging Bharat Summit 2026 via visa cancellations

Congress Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to "completely sabotage" the Bharat Summit 2026 by cancelling visas for a large number of international delegates, calling the move a reflection of a "fearful" administration trying to stifle democratic exchange. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi, speaking on the sidelines of the event, contrasted the summit's global agenda with the Centre's alleged obstructionism.

"Look, many significant topics will be discussed at the 'Bharat Summit,' and we will have the opportunity to hear the views of our national leader, Rahul Gandhi, on various international issues," Gogoi said. "Regrettably, the BJP is attempting to completely sabotage this 'Bharat National Summit.' They have cancelled a large number of visas." Framing the visa row as an assault on free speech and democratic norms, the Assam MP added, "It is truly unfortunate that in a country we regard as a democracy, the current government, the Modi-led administration, is so fearful that it seeks to prevent any form of discussion or exchange of ideas from taking place."

Gogoi’s remarks come amid a major political flashpoint surrounding the two-day international conclave (November 13–14) organised by the Congress and the Telangana government in Hyderabad. Party leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor, have alleged that roughly 115 of the 315 foreign speakers invited to the summit, including Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, were denied entry into India or had their visas revoked at the last minute by the Ministry of Home Affairs, despite having received prior political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed concern over alleged visa denials and category discrepancies faced by international delegates attending the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, stating that a panel he was moderating on the global economy had to be delayed to verify the visa status of a participant from the United Kingdom. Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Hooda said that blocking or questioning the participation of foreign invitees was "unfortunate" in a democratic country governed by the Constitution, adding that international exchanges of ideas should not be viewed through a political lens.

"Unfortunately, so many participants coming to the Bharat Summit from all across the world were denied visas. In fact, in my own panel, which I was moderating on the global economy, there was one gentleman who had come all the way from England, United Kingdom, and there was a question mark over what kind of visa he had been given. So we had to delay the panel to check if the visa was the correct one because we can't have somebody on a tourist visa attending. So it's really unfortunate that these kinds of things are taking place because this is a free country, it's a democratic country, we are run by a constitution, and in a summit like this, when ideas are exchanged, it is for the global good and greater good, and this should not be looked at from a narrow political prism...", he said. Telangana Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Minister Mohd Azharuddin on Friday expressed satisfaction over the opening day of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, noting that the event saw extensive discussions concerning the Indian diaspora and praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's initiative behind the international forum.

Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day gathering, Azharuddin said that participants were showing keen interest in the deliberations ahead of the summit's main day on Saturday. "It’s going well; the main event is tomorrow, but today was already very good. There were extensive discussions regarding the Indian diaspora—people are showing a great deal of interest, and I believe change is coming... The initiative taken by Rahul Gandhi is truly remarkable, and we will continue to carry it forward until we achieve results...", he said.

The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together roughly 1,000 delegates, policymakers, and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and progressive politics. Alongside Gogoi, senior leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Salman Khurshid, and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the deliberations. The BJP, meanwhile, has launched a sharp counter-offensive, branding the conclave an "anti-Bharat summit" and accusing the Congress of platforming foreign networks hostile to India's interests. (ANI)